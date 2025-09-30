FERMA Launches Operation Safeguard Nigerian Roads

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has flagged-off Operation Safeguard the Road (OSGR) to give Nigerians better experience while using the federal roads network across the country.

The programme is designed to ensure that there is safety and economic empowerment of youths along road corridors, a statement by FERMA’s spokesperson, Maryam Sanusi, said.

The programme was launched along the Zuba-Giri-Abaji-Lokoja-Kogi S/B Road, Kwali, Abuja. The strategy involves enhancement of visibility through vegetation control, drainage management to control flood and minor repairs which include patching of potholes up to about 200 metres to reduce accidents.

Besides, the programme will empower youths by offering temporary employment and giving them stipends while it lasts.

In his speech the Managing Director of FERMA, Emeka Agbasi, disclosed that the programme was in partnership with the host community and it is connected to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to reduce poverty and carnage on Nigerian roads.

It seeks to improve safety, reduce travel time and cost and engage unemployed youths ages 18 to 45 along the abutting communities. This initiative will further prevent premature deterioration of the roads network.

“This programme will also contribute to the Agency’s Key Performance Indicator (KPI) which we report on a quarterly basis. The participants will be given training on road maintenance operations, to enhance their skills. The engagement will also stimulate the sense of ownership of the road by the employed community youths which will eventually tame vandalism of road furniture,” the statement added.