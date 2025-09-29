Police Remain Silent Over Theft of Official Vehicle as Operatives Nab Beninese Fugitive

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force has opted for silence despite a trending report alleging the theft of an official vehicle attached to the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

Messages sent to the Force Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, regarding the alleged car theft at the Force Headquarters were not responded to at the time of filing this report.

However, the trending report revealed that a Toyota Buffalo Land Cruiser was stolen from the premises of the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Quoting an internal wireless message, the trending report stated that the Commissioner of Police (DFA, Katsina Command), relaying information from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), confirmed that the vehicle — with chassis number JTELU71JX0B027126 and registration number NPF 5594 D — went missing on 28 July 2025. It was reported missing after being removed from the official parking lot.

Security operatives have been urged to treat the matter as very important and to report any leads that could aid recovery.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol, in furtherance of its steadfast commitment to international law enforcement cooperation, has arrested and handed over a notorious Beninese fugitive to authorities of the Republic of Benin.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that Interpol Benin Republic had contacted Interpol Nigeria to arrest the fugitive in connection with a series of heinous crimes, including inter-border armed banditry, smuggling of firearms and ammunition, cattle rustling, and trafficking in illicit drugs.

The investigation, he said, revealed that seven members of his syndicate are already standing trial in Benin Republic, while he absconded into Nigeria in a bid to evade justice.

“Acting with precision and working on credible intelligence, operatives of the NPF NCB carried out a discreet operation that led to the arrest of the suspect in Idi Iroko Town, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State. The fugitive was subsequently interrogated on his transnational criminal escapades and officially handed over to officials of NCB Cotonou,” Hundeyin said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, while commending the officers whose doggedness and professionalism made this feat possible, reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s resolute dedication to safeguarding the sovereignty of Nigeria, preserving the rule of law, and strengthening cooperation with international counterparts.

He emphasised that Nigeria will never serve as a safe haven for fugitives or purveyors of crime, no matter how highly placed or deeply networked.

The IGP further assured the Nigerian public, as well as the international community, of the Nigeria Police Force’s relentless pursuit of criminals, its steadfast partnership with global law enforcement agencies, and its firm commitment to ensuring peace, security, and justice for all.

In a related development, Hundeyin said that the FCT Police Command seized 68 bags of cannabis and apprehended multiple drug dealers during operations.

“This decisive action intensifies the fight against drug proliferation and substance abuse in the nation’s capital,” Hundeyin stated.