Kpomudje Reconstitutes GCU Relays Committee

President General Worldwide (PGWW), Government College Ughelli Old Boys’ Association (GCUOBA), Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN), has reconstituted the Organising Committee of the annual GCU Relays with the appointment of Omatseye Nesiama to lead the technical charge.

Omatseye Nesiama, who held fort as Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for a couple of years, with resounding success, will be reenergizing the technical subcommittee of the 7th GCU Relays, which logically serves as the engine room of the Inter-Collegiate Meet.

The retired naval commodore will not only bring to the party his tremendous wealth of experience in athletics from numerous involvements in Africa and World Athletics, but will tap on the experience of GCU Relays Ambassador and Olympian, Ruks Bazunu.

“I eagerly look forward to raising the bar at the 7th GCU Relays,” Nesiama said in response to the appointment.

The Contact, Mobilisation and Sponsorship sub-committee is headed by Olorogun Clement Djebah, with Gordons Egbedi and Mozimo Okosubide as members.

The most crucial and sensitive medical sub-committee is headed by Ancient Mariner, Dr. Richard Obiuvwewi, whilst Assistant National Secretary General, Happy Odjimogho is saddled with the overall responsibility of coordinating the various subcommittees.

The seventh edition of the GCU Relays has been confirmed for Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 at the school tartan tracks built and donated by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

Fundamental to the GCU Relays is the stoking of rivalry fire amongst Secondary School Athletics future stars.