FG Begins Massive Roll-out of Measles, Rubella Vaccine October 6

– Targets 106 million children aged 9-14

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

In a bid to significantly reduce the incidence of Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS), interrupt transmission of Measles and Rubella infections in the country, the federal government will on Monday, October 6, 2025, launch Africa’s largest integrated health campaign, introducing the measles-rubella vaccine into Nigeria’s routine immunization schedule.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes a high fever, rash, cough and red eyes. It can lead to life-threatening complications.

Rubella is a contagious, viral infection that passes easily to others. It causes a rash, low fever and other symptoms.

The integrated campaign against measles and rubella virus will begin early October targeting 63 million children aged 9 months to under 15 years in phase one, and 43 million in phase two.

The goal is to achieve 95 percent coverage across implementing states and to bridge the gap of zero dose children in some parts of the northern Nigeria.

The government said it is also using the upcoming nationwide campaign to strengthen routine immunisation (including Human Papilloma virus HPV in girls 9 years old) and second year of life activities.

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, represented by the Director of Advocacy and Communication, Dr. Landa Aliyu Mohammed, disclosed this at a media engagement organised by the agency in Abuja on Friday.

He described the campaign as a landmark initiative under the Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to protect millions of children from preventable diseases.

“Nigeria is preparing for a health campaign starting in October 2025. It is going to be a model of all campaigns the largest in the history of Africa. This campaign will also signal the introduction of the measles-rubella vaccine into Nigeria’s routine immunization,” Aina said.

The NPHCDA boss said the campaign will also integrate several life-saving vaccines, including routine immunization for children aged 0–23 months, measles-rubella vaccine for children aged 9 months–14 years, HPV vaccine for adolescent girls, and polio vaccine for children aged 0–59 months.

Health Manager (Immunization), UNICEF-Nigeria, Dr. Shaikh Kabir, described the vaccination campaign as one of the biggest public health interventions in history.

He said: “This is going to be one of the biggest public health interventions in history. We are going to be part of it. The roll out will be an opportunity for the Nigerian children to receive a dose of measles-rubella vaccines to protect them from the killer diseases of measles and rubella.

“Also, all the eligible children will receive polio vaccine while others will benefit from the routine immunization exercise.”

Kabir said that the intervention programme will additionally focus on addressing non communicable disease burden in the country.

A Vaccine Preventable Diseases Surveillance Consultant with AFENET Nigeria, Dr. Baffa Ibrahim, who highlighted the health dangers, said that rubella infection during pregnancy could lead to irreversible congenital defects for newborn

He said that seroprevalence studies have confirmed high susceptibility among women of childbearing age.

He said: “In 2024, the global burden of Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) remains a major concern, with around 100,000 babies born with CRS annually,”

Ibrahim noted that limited surveillance and reporting often mask the true burden of the disease in Nigeria.

According to him, rubella infection in pregnancy results in CRS, an underdiagnosed cause of childhood disability.

Speaking on the efficacy of the vaccine, the Epidemiologist said that MR vaccine is of dual benefits, that of sustaining measles control and preventing rubella and CRS

Non-Polio SIAs Consultant, Dr. Izuchukwu Frank Obi, warned that Nigeria contributes significantly to measles, rubella and cVPV2 globally.

“Vaccination does not stop for one year. Children still require vaccines at age two and beyond,” he said.

He said that vaccinations will be provided at schools, markets, worship centres and community hubs, but no house-to-house campaigns will be conducted due to high costs.