Court Restrains PENGASSAN, NNPCL, Others from Cutting Crude, Gas Supply to Dangote Refinery

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emmanuel Sublim of a National Industrial Court in Abuja, has temporarily restrained the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) from embarking on its planned industrial action against Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

Justice Sublim in a ruling on an exparte application on Monday, specifically restrained the defendants which included Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, (NNPCL), Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) from cutting crude and gas supply to Dangote Refinery.

In granting the application, the court agreed with applicant’s lawyer, Mr George Ibrahim, SAN, that irreparable damage may be occasioned if the necessary orders are not granted.

He accordingly made an order restraining PENGASSAN from proceeding with its planned strike over its dispute with the applicant.

Justice Sublim also ordered the NNPCL, NMDPRA and NUPRC from giving effect to the directive of PENGASSAN to cut crude and gas supply to Dangote Refinery.

The court ordered service of its restraining order as well as the suit on all the defendants with immediate effect and adjourned till October 13, for hearing of the motion on notice.

