Court Declares Utomi’s Shadow Government Unlawful 

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday declared as unlawful and unconditional the proposed shadow government/cabinet by former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi, and his associates.

Justice Omotosho accordingly made an order restraining Utomi and his associates from taking any further steps in their bid to establish a shadow government/cabinet in the country.

The judge made the order while delivering judgment in the suit by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the court, the concept of shadow government/cabinet is unconstitutional and alien to the nation’s presidential system of government.

Besides, the court held that Utomi and his associates cannot hide under the rights of association to criticise the government and engage in unlawful activities.

Details later…

