  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

NPFL: Plateau Utd Beat El Kanemi to Move out of Drop Zone

Sport | 2 days ago

Plateau United moved out of the relegation zone following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over El-kanemi Warriors at the New Jos Stadium yesterday.

Monday Gideon scored the winning goal for the home team two minutes after the half hour mark. It was Plateau United’s second win of the season.

The Jos club moved to 13th position on the table with six points from five games. El-kanemi Warriors remain in sixth position despite the defeat.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayelsa United.

Kayode Oke opened scoring for Insurance from the penalty spot on the dot of 45 minutes. Jawad Mustapha restored parity for Bayelsa United five minutes after the break.

Bayelsa lost their previous two league games to Enyimba and Nasarawa United.

Five more match-day six games will be played today.

