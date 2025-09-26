Electricity Gas Turbines Arrive Bayelsa, APC Chieftain Hails Diri

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Festus Daumiebi, has lauded the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on the arrival of the electricity gas turbines in the state and developmental achievements so far.

Daumiebi said the governor’s promise of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply in Bayelsa state is being fulfilled with the procurement of the 60 megawatts independent gas turbine power plant which has arrived in Yenagoa.

THISDAY observed four trucks conveying the imported gas turbines from the state capital for onward movement to the site already built for its installation.

Residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital had been experiencing epileptic power and water supply for many years, which led many businesses to leave the state in the past. However, there is now optimism that the new gas turbines will bring succour to many businesses and homes.

In his reaction, the APC Chieftain, who was elated that the governor is keeping to his promises, also commended the governor for performing on road infrastructure. He said the governor has been delivering on an ambitious network of roads across the eight local government areas of the State.

He said: “The three Senatorial roads of Ekeremor-Agge, Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie and Nembe-Brass road are progressing steadily. Several bridges have been built across rivers just as the almost one kilometre long Angiama-Oporoma bridge is nearing completion.

“The Angiama-Eniwari- Fonibiri road, Bolou-Orua-Okumbiri-Toru-Ebeni road and other on-going roads are opening up numerous communities in the deep creeks, and connecting them to the State capital.”

In terms of urbanisation of the state capital, he said the Diri administration was building a new Yenagoa City, with the inauguration of a new legislators’ and commissioners’ quarters, the dualised roads and the Igbogene-Glorydrive, with the AIT/Elebele outer ring road reaching advanced stage of completion.

The administration, according to him, has built and furnished several schools across the state and invested heavily in Science, Technical and Vocational education to empower students with hands-on skills.

Speaking on sports development, he said the 25,000 seating capacity stadium that the governor is constructing will harness and groom to stardom the numerous sporting talents that abound in the state.

He was also full of praise for the governor over the ongoing construction of the iconic nine-storey Secretariat Complex which he said will provide conducive work space for civil servants and also add to the beauty of Yenagoa.

According to the APC chieftain, Bayelsa being one of the safest states in the country is a product of the governor’s investment in the security of lives and property.