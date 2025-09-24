UNIOSUN College of Education Inducts 147 New Teachers, Champions AI as the Future of the Profession

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Osun State University College of Education, Ipetu-Ijesa Campus, has formerly inducted its latest cohort of educators into the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in a ceremony held at the Multipurpose Hall of the University’s Main Campus in Osogbo.

This year’s event, themed ‘Transforming Teaching into Enterprise: The Role of Generative AI,’ served as a powerful call to action for the new graduates, urging them to embrace technological innovation to elevate their practice and impact.

Speaking at the event, the Provost of the College of Education, Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, reframed the teaching profession for the modern age.

She remarked that the induction not just an academic culmination, but ‘the beautiful beginning of the most important one: the journey to shape minds, ignite curiosity and build the future.

Professor Yusuf positioned Generative AI not as a threat, but as a ‘tireless assistant and creative partner’ that can transform teaching from an ‘artisan craft’ into a dynamic enterprise.

However, Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Clement Odunayo Adebooye, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic, Research, Innovation and Partnership), highlighted the recent achievements of the university, underscoring its commitment to academic excellence and innovation in higher education.

The event featured the formal presentation of TRCN certificates to the inductees by the Council’s representative, Mrs. Mary Anekwe, just as congratulatory messages poured in from principals and head teachers of schools across Osun State, who welcomed the new professionals into the fold.

Also, the guest speaker at the Occasion, Dr. Segun Oduyebo, further amplified the theme of enterprise, challenging the inductees to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset and identify opportunities within Nigeria’s educational landscape.

He emphasized the need to combat the ‘Japa syndrome’ by building a fulfilling and impactful career at home, contributing to the nation’s development through education.

He outlined a future where AI handles administrative tasks like lesson planning and quiz generation, thereby freeing educators to focus on their irreplaceable human roles: to inspire, mentor, and connect with students. ‘Your humanity is your superpower,’ he stated. ‘Let AI handle the administrative; you must double down on the human connection.’

He charged the inductees to be the ‘CEO’ of their classrooms, critical guides for their students, and innovators who experiment and share knowledge.

A highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of academic excellence, with 15 graduates who achieved a CGPA of 4.0 and above receiving special cash awards.

The top recipients were Blessing Arowolo (CGPA 4.78) and Hajarat Adeola Taye (CGPA 4.67). Others include Zainab Temitope Oyediran, Toluwalope Iyiola, Oreoluwa Olagunju, Favour Jubee, Adejoke Adeyemi, Dorcas Onigbinde, Adefunke Adeyinka, Sheriff Adeleke, Rejoice Owodunni, Wisdom Olatoke, Aminat Bello, Adedoyin Adebayo and Zainab Akinsola.

This generous act of rewarding excellence was made possible by the heartfelt contributions of several distinguished benefactors, whose support underscores a profound commitment to fostering education and ambition.

The sponsors included Senator Kamorudeen Olalere Oyewumi, the Deputy Minority Leader of the 10th Senate who graciously awarded N100,000 each to five students.

Chief Sheriff Babatunde Abdulsalam, the Otunba Tayese of Ido-Osun, mirrored this generosity by also providing N100,000 to five students.

Further contributions came from Mrs. Oluwatoyin Francisca Fanu, CEO of Phoebestar Royalty School Osogbo, who awarded N100,000 to one student; Professor Dayo Akinmoadun of Akinmoladun of Ipetu Ijesa, who supported three students with N100,000 each; and Pastor Timothy Olaosebikan Alademomi, Proprietor of Immaculate Model Schools in Ipetu-Ijesa, who also awarded N100,000 to one student.

The guest lecturer, Dr Segun Oduyebo, presented an additional award of N50,000 to the overall best student, Blessing Arowolo, in a special gesture that underscored the value placed on academic distinction.

The induction ceremony concluded on a high note, sending a new wave of tech-savvy, enterprise-oriented educators into the Nigerian school system.