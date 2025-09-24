Gov Yahaya Partners Michigan State University to Establish Top-tier Agric Faculty at Gombe State Varsity

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has formalized a strategic partnership with Michigan State University (MSU), USA, by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) paving the way for establishment of world-class Faculty of Agriculture at Gombe State University (GSU).

The governor led a delegation to MSU as part of a working visit yesterday, aimed at deepening international partnership in agricultural development, research and capacity building.

The Letter of Intent was signed during a ceremony attended by senior MSU officials, including the Chair of the Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering, Professor Bradley Marks, Assistant Dean, Professor Karim Maredia, and Director of International Programmes.

The partnership outlines several key areas of collaboration, including joint research initiatives, curriculum co-development, faculty and student exchanges and joint projects focusing on sustainable agriculture, water management, landscape restoration and renewable energy applications.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya commended MSU’s global leadership in agricultural transformation and emphasized the importance of North-South cooperation.

“This partnership is a cornerstone of our administration’s drive for sustainable development. We are leveraging MSU’s world-class expertise to build a premier agricultural institution in Gombe State. While GSU benefits immensely, MSU faculty and students will also gain valuable insight through engagement with Africa’s dynamic agricultural landscape,” he said.

The governor also held technical meetings with faculty from MSU’s Departments of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering, and Electrical and Computer Engineering, including Professors Ajit Srivastava, Narendra Das, Daniel Morris, and Daniel Uyeh.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was conducted round on a tour of MSU South Campus Farms by Professor Barry Bradford, Jacquelyn Perkin, and Professor Uyeh.

Further engagements took place at the MSU African Studies Centre, where the Governor and his delegation were received by Professor Leo Zulu; Alliance for African Partnership Co-Directors, Dr. Jose Jackson-Malete and Dr. Amy Jamison; and Vice Provost and Dean of International Studies and Programmes, Professor Titus Awokuse.

Discussions focused on providing research and institutional support for the planned College of Agriculture at GSU.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya reiterated his administration’s strong commitment to the partnership, citing the recent approval of N1.1 billion for the takeoff of the Faculty of Agriculture in Malam Sidi and the allocation of 365 hectares of land for research, extension services and future expansion.

He disclosed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has already granted formal approval for the establishment of the college, with academic programmes set to commence in the 2025/2026 session.

Professor Bradley Marks praised Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s vision and commitment. “We commend His Excellency for his strong commitment and follow-up visit. This Letter of Intent reflects a shared determination to deliver a transformative academic partnership,” he stated.

The Gombe State delegation included Hon. Aliyu Baba Manu, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations; Barr. Moljengo M. Kaltungo, Member, GSU Governing Council; Dr. Ismail Jibrin, Chairman, Gombe State Drugs Management Agency; and Ahmed Husaini, Director General, Research and Documentation.

Following the successful engagements at MSU, Governor Inuwa Yahaya proceeded to New York to participate in the 80th United Nations General Assembly.