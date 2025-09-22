West Africa Strengthens Presence At MIHAS 2025 As Nigeria Leads Delegation

West Africa is deepening its role in the global halal economy with 21 buyers participating in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2025, led by Nigeria’s strong delegation of eight buyers.

The buyers from Nigeria are joined by counterparts from Senegal, Mali and Ghana, representing both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and some of the region’s largest supermarket chains.

Their participation underscores Nigeria’s ambition to become a halal hub for West Africa, driven by rising demand for halal-certified products and services.

Nigerian companies expressed particular interest in sourcing a wide range of goods from ready-to-eat meals, packaging, toiletries and surgical gloves to education, training, and digital solutions such as software, e-commerce platforms and logistics services.

This reflects both consumer and business-to-business opportunities in the region’s halal trade.

MIHAS 2025, organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), runs from September 17 to 20 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

The event has attracted buyers from 50 countries and features 600 Malaysian exporters across multiple sectors, including halal food, pharmaceuticals, fashion, personal care and tourism.

At the International Sourcing Programme (INSP) held ahead of MIHAS, more than 4,000 one-to-one business meetings took place between 300 international buyers and Malaysian exporters, generating an estimated RM2.5 billion (US$585.6 million) in sales.

Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar, said the Nigerian participation highlights “a deeper strategic alignment” in the halal sector.

He revealed that discussions are ongoing with the Nigerian government following the drafting of the country’s halal roadmap.

The First Secretary (Trade) at the Malaysian High Commission in Lagos, Jude Bryan, added that his office had received overwhelming interest from Nigerian buyers and institutions to take part in MIHAS.

He noted that while the physical sourcing programme has ended, the virtual edition continues until November 5, offering further opportunities for Nigerian businesses.

Malaysia’s trade with Nigeria grew sharply in 2024, surging by nearly 59 per cent to US$1.52 billion.

Nigerian exports to Malaysia more than doubled, while Malaysia’s exports to Nigeria rose by 5.8 per cent to US$550 million. From January to August 2025, bilateral trade stood at US$883.8 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Nigeria up by almost 20 per cent.

Since its launch in 2004, MIHAS has become a premier global halal trade platform.

In 2024, it recorded RM4.3 billion in sales. The 21st edition, themed ‘Pinnacle of Halal Excellence’, highlights innovation and sustainability as key drivers of growth for the global halal economy.