Wemy Industries Makes Historic Global Debut at IATF in Algeria

Sunday Ehigiator

Wemy Industries, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of healthcare and hygiene products under the Dr. Brown’s and Nightingale brands, has made its historic debut at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025, held in Algeria, showcasing its innovations on one of the continent’s biggest trade platforms.

A statement form the company revealed that, the biennial event, organised by Afreximbank in partnership with the African Union, convened top business leaders, policymakers, manufacturers, and investors from across Africa and beyond.

“This year’s fair attracted strong participation from countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Mali, Italy, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, and Nigeria, transforming Algiers into a vibrant hub of collaboration and innovation.

“The opening ceremony was graced by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Finance, Hon. Jumoke Oduwole, among other dignitaries.

“Leading the Wemy Industries delegation were Managing Director/CEO Mr. Paul Odunaiya, Sales Director Mr. Adeola Oyeyipo, Export Development Manager Ms. Nathalie Senaya, and Deputy Export Development Manager Mr. Richard Okegbola.

“Together, they highlighted the company’s commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality hygiene and healthcare solutions across Africa.”

According to Wendy’s PR and Communications Manager, Doris Sulieman, as quoted in the statement, “Participating at IATF 2025 marks a defining moment for Wemy Industries as we proudly showcase our African innovations on an international platform.

“This opportunity has allowed us to engage with key stakeholders who share our vision for growth, quality, and accessibility across diverse African markets.”

Beyond exhibiting its flagship products, Wemy focused on building strategic partnerships, engaging with potential distributors, partners, and investors to deepen its continental footprint.

According to Odunaiya, as also quoted, the fair provided an invaluable opportunity for expansion.

“For any business interested in exporting to other African countries, the IATF is a must-attend,” he said. “It is one of the biggest fairs we’ve ever attended and very impactful; a cost-effective way of reaching multiple countries at one go. We’re eager to build on this momentum and continue expanding our reach to improve lives across Africa.”

The company also looks ahead with optimism as the next edition of the fair, IATF 2027, is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria; a symbolic homecoming for Wemy Industries to host the global business community in its own backyard.