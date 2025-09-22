Troops Recover 45,000Litres of Stolen Petroleum Products, Arrest 17 in N’Delta 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Troops of the 6 Division Nigerian Army, have arrested 17 suspects allegedly involved in oil theft and other crimes in across the Niger Delta area.

The troops, in collaboration with other security agencies, also deactivated nine illegal refining sites, and recovered over 45,000 litres of stolen products across the region.

In a statement by the acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt Col Danjuma Jonah, yesterday, said the operatives recorded the achievement during their operations between September 8 and 20 2025.

Danjuma said in Delta State, around Ogwu Community in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA), the troops discovered a metal storage facility containing over 20,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), three pumping machines, three metering machines, and 25 litres of engine oil.

Other items recovered in the operation, according to him, include two empty tanks and a 20,000-litre capacity tanker truck with registration number BEN 223 ZW (Edo State), loaded with over 10,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

Similarly, in Bayelsa State, around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA, the troops uncovered two illegal refining sites and three dug out pits containing over 7,000 litres of stolen products, which were appropriately destroyed.

At Okordia in Yenagoa, a Toyota Camry with registration number ASB 71 BG, loaded with over 600 litres of AGO, was intercepted.

Danjuma disclosed that “In Rivers State, during a routine patrol around Okarki Community in Ahoada West LGA, troops intercepted a Toyota 4Runner SUV with registration number GBB 331 AE, conveying over 1,600 litres of stolen products. Items recovered included a 250-metre hose, three-inch metal pipes, and six sacks containing 300 litres of illegally refined AGO”.

He said the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on sighting the troops.

Also, at Ogbogolo Community in Ahoada West LGA, “troops discovered 23 sacks filled with 690 litres of illegally refined AGO. At KM 45 in Degema LGA, a wooden boat loaded with stolen products was intercepted.

At Obiafor Oil Field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, troops discovered a vandalised portion of the Oando pipeline, along with over 500 litres of stolen condensate.”

He added that the troops made progress in Akwa Ibom State, where they sustained the operations, combing notorious corridors used by oil thieves to carry out their illegal activities. “This has effectively denied the criminals freedom of action in the State.”