Nigeria’s GDP Grew By 4.23% in Q2

James Emejo in Abuja

The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.23 per cent, year-on-year, in real terms in the second quarter of the year (Q2 2025) compared to 3.48 per cent in Q2 2024, and 3.13 per cent in Q1 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

During the quarter under review, agriculture grew by 2.82 per cent, an improvement from the 2.60 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The growth of the industry sector stood at 7.45 per cent from 3.72 per cent recorded in Q2 2024, while the services sector recorded a growth of 3.94 per cent from 3.83 per cent in the same quarter of 2024.

In terms of share of the GDP, the industry sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the second quarter of 2025 at 17.31 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 at 16.79 per cent.

