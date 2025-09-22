  • Monday, 22nd September, 2025

Kwara Lawmaker Bemoans Energy Deficit in Rural Communities

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The lawmaker representing Owode/Onire state  constituency in the  Kwara state of Assembly, Hon. Rukayat Motunrayo  Shittu, has expressed deep concern over the energy deficit in the nation’s communities The lawmaker,  who is the  youngest in the country, said  such ugly development has continued to hinder  socio economic growth of the grassroots and slow pace of industrialisation that capable to create jobs for all.

Hon. Shittu stated this in Ilorin while participating at the public hearing on the Kwara State Electric Power Sector Bill, 2025.

The bill was personally sponsored by Hon. Shittu and has passed through first and second reading at the state House of Assembly.

The legislation, now set for its third reading, seeks to repeal the outdated Electricity Board Laws of 1992 and 2006 and  replacing them with a modern, people-centered framework that empowers Kwara to take charge of its own electricity future. 

It will  also domesticates the Electricity Act, 2023, which decentralised Nigeria’s energy sector and granted states the authority to establish their own electricity markets.

Hon. Shittu, however, said: “Millions of our people, especially in rural communities, are still in darkness in view of the lack of power supply to make their living.”

She said that “the unavailability of energy supply has affected their socio-economic well being and thereby denying them necessary impetus to develop in all facets of the economy.”

She  noted further that, “The  bill is seeking to be passed into law is  designed to open Kwara to innovative energy solutions, attract private investment, and create opportunities for our people.”

“It is not also just about electricity, it is about jobs, health, education, and improving the quality of life.”

She  stated further that, “The bill directly responds to Kwara’s chronic power shortages and the limitations of the national grid. 

“It positions the state to embrace independent power projects (IPPs), mini-grids, and renewable energy solutions, while creating an enabling environment for private sector participation.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders at the event hailed the private member’s bill as a bold and progressive step, especially at a time when Nigeria’s electricity crisis continues to stall industrial growth and social development. 

The stakeholders, however, said by prioritising underserved areas,  the legislation ensures that communities beyond the reach of the national grid will benefit from localised energy solutions.

