Eboma: EmoSIM Makes Connectivity in 190 Countries Simple, Affordable

A telecom, banking and fast moving consumer goods digital solutions expert, Jimmy Eboma, is the Founder/Chairman of EMOSIM, a mobile virtual network operator. EMOSIM is Nigeria’s first outbound travel digital SIM service, allowing users to connect to mobile networks in countries without needing physical SIM cards or paying roaming charges. In this conversation with Nume Ekeghe, Eboma speaks on his vision to revolutionise global connectivity and other initiatives that align with Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda. Excerpts:

You have often said EmoSim was born out of personal experience. Can you take us back to that moment?

Yes, absolutely. EmoSIM was born out of very personal experiences. For me, traveling has always been something I deeply enjoy, whether for work, family, or just to explore new places. But one consistent hurdle I faced was the stress of staying connected. There are already enough challenges when traveling, especially as Africans;visas, long queues, unfamiliar environments, and I felt connectivity should not be one of them.

At the same time, I strongly believe that Africans are solutions providers. We cannot always leave the responsibility of solving our problems to others; we also have the creativity and capacity to build solutions that enrich our own economies and serve the world.

So really, EmoSIM was born from these two personal realities: my need to have the basic luxury of seamless connectivity while doing the things I love, and my conviction that Africans can create innovative solutions that simplify life for travelers everywhere.

So that frustration became the seed of EmoSim?

Yes, you could say that frustration became the seed of EmoSIM, but it was also a case of perfect timing. Around that same period, the conversation around Global System of Mobile Communication (GSM) was beginning to gain ground in Nigeria. I realised that if we were truly going to deliver a solution at a global standard, it would require not just vision, but the right technical backbone.

That is where the partnership with Tata Communications came in. Tata themselves saw the value in what we were building and were eager to collaborate with us. Having one of the world’s leading digital ecosystems backing our idea gave EmoSIM the credibility and technical strength it needed.

So, it is really no surprise that when the MVNO licences opened up in Nigeria and nearly 48 companies got commissioned, EmoSIM has remained strong. It is the combination of a clear goal; to create a world-class solution out of Africa, and the strength of a world-class partner that has kept EmoSIM thriving.

What was your vision at the time?

The vision at the time was very simple: to create an eSIM for every destination and every traveler. Whether you are a businessperson traveling to close deals, a student pursuing opportunities, a pilgrim on a sacred journey, a digital nomad, or even just a leisure traveler seeking new experiences, EmoSIM was designed to make connectivity seamless throughout those journeys. That is why today, with EmoSIM, you can connect in over 180 countries. And beyond that global reach, we have been very intentional about building a strong footprint. Within our first three months, we already had physical presence and country managers on the ground in Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, and Kenya. And truly, this is just our starting point.

Let’s talk about how EmoSim works in practice. How does a traveler use it?

The process is simple. Just download the EmoSIM app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit our website, sign up with your email, and choose a plan for the country you’re visiting. Payment can be made in any currency with any local bank card. Once payment is complete, a QR code is sent to your email. Scan it to add EmoSIM to your phone. On iPhone, open Settings, select Cellular, then Add eSIM and Use QR Code. On Android, open Settings, select Network or SIM Manager, then Add eSIM and Scan QR Code. Label it “EMOSIM” so it’s easy to find.

Once you arrive at your destination, simply turn on data roaming and you are connected instantly. The EmoSIM app makes it easy to track usage, recharge, and monitor balances.

Affordability seems central to your strategy. How competitive are your prices?

Very competitive. For instance, where a competitor might charge $6 for a seven-day package, EmoSIM offers the same for $5. Beyond that, we have gone a step further by introducing a global plan, one number that works seamlessly across more than 180 destinations for calls, SMS, and data. And importantly, we do not just price competitively; we make it convenient. With EmoSIM, you pay in your local currency, which means no hidden conversion costs. It is part of our commitment to make global connectivity not just accessible, but also affordable and stress-free.

Security is always a concern with new technology. How do you ensure trust?

Security is built into the system. The system is designed so that the QR code is delivered only to the subscriber’s email, and activation is fully controlled by the user. If a device is stolen, the eSIM can be deactivated instantly and restored on a new device as soon as you log in again. Unlike physical SIMs, which can be removed and used by anyone, an EmoSIM cannot be transferred unless both your device and your email are compromised, a scenario that is highly unlikely. This makes EmoSIM significantly more secure than traditional plastic SIMs, giving users confidence that their identity and connectivity are protected at all times.

You mentioned eSIM earlier. Many Nigerians still don’t fully understand it. Can you explain simply?

Think of an eSIM as your regular SIM card, just without the plastic. Instead of inserting a chip, the SIM is already embedded inside your phone and activated digitally with a simple QR code. It does exactly what your current SIM does, calls, SMS, and data, only without the stress of queues or swapping Sim cards.

Globally, the shift is already happening. In the United States, the latest phones come only with eSIM. In Dubai, plastic SIMs are being phased out entirely. And even though Nigeria recently opened its first SIM card factory, the reality is that the future is digital. Of course, adoption here will require some education, but one thing about Nigerians is that we are fast learners. Once we see the value and the convenience, we adapt quickly.

Beyond affordability, what differentiates EmoSim?

Three things: ease, convenience, and affordability. Those are our pillars. Ease because the process takes minutes.

Convenience because everything happens right from your phone. No paperwork, no physical SIM swaps, no standing in queues. Affordability because ur pricing is fair and transparent, pegged to official rates in your local currency, not inflated by black-market forex.

Infrastructure is key in telecoms. How do you handle it without massive towers like traditional operators?

Unlike traditional operators, we do not rely on massive towers. Instead, EmoSIM is built on a cloud-based system. Our technical partner, Tata Communications, provides the backbone with over 200 facilities worldwide, which means the heavy infrastructure is already in place. This approach frees us from having to invest billions in physical towers and allows us to scale on demand. The result is flexibility and resilience, while traditional networks often struggle with congestion as subscriber numbers grow, we are able to maintain consistent service quality for our users anywhere in the world.

Looking ahead, what’s next for EmoSim in Nigeria?

The next big step for EmoSIM is our mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) rollout. While EmoSIM started as a travel-focused solution, MVNO licensing gives us the opportunity to go further, offering local numbers, starting with +234, and eventually expanding across Africa and other markets.

What about challenges?

One of the main challenges right now is device compatibility, not every phone supports eSIM yet. But technology is moving fast. More and more models are being released with eSIM functionality, and it is only a matter of time before physical SIMs disappear altogether.

Finally, what drives you personally in this journey?

For me, it is about creating world-class innovations from Africa. The world is moving fast with AI, IoT, automation, and eSIM is very much part of that digital future. My question has always been: why should Nigerians, or Africans, be left behind?

That is what drives me.

Our mission with EmoSIM is clear: to make connectivity simple, affordable, and borderless. If we can empower people to travel without the stress of staying connected, then we have achieved something meaningful. That is the legacy EmoSIM wants to leave, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa and the world.