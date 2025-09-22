Atiat Unveils Facility to Democratise Access to Growth, Innovation-focused Workforce

Oluchi Chibuzor

Atiat Limited, one of the leading firms in the automotive leasing and finance sector, has unveiled its multidimensional hub facility aimed at democratising access to growth and creating an innovation-focused culture for its workforce to serve its clients better.

The move, it said, marks its evolution from a leasing and finance company into an integrated financial service ecosystem spanning finance, insurance, technology, and mobility.

Speaking at the opening of the state-of-the-art headquarters in Lagos, the Managing Director/ CEO Kanayo Eni-Ikeh noted that the next chapter turns their experience in leasing and lending into an ecosystem of integrated solutions for Nigerian businesses and families.

He said that Atiat’s new strategy directly addresses various gaps in the financial sector, technology and automobile leasing by bundling a wide range of solutions into one trusted brand.

According to him, “Nigeria’s growing economy and teeming young population create enormous opportunities for this transformation. With over 200 million people and a GDP around $472 billion, Nigeria is Africa’s largest market and a tech-savvy leader – its fintech sector alone makes up about one-third of all African fintech activity. Yet key services remain scarce: roughly half of Nigerian adults are still unbanked, and insurance coverage is less than 0.5 per cent of GDP.”

Commenting, Atiat’s Executive Director of Business Development, Obiageli Ejiofor, said that each offering is designed to reinforce the others.

He said, “By cross-pollinating data and expertise across businesses – from credit scoring to product customisation – we’re unlocking new value. This integrated approach is a model that meets the fast changing needs of the consuming public in Nigeria.”

Speaking, Chairman of Atiat Limited, Mr. Obinna Ufudo said, this new head office is more than a building, noting it is a symbol of their ambition to build an institution that stands the test of time.

‘Atiat is not just a financial services company; we are building a connected ecosystem that empowers Nigerian businesses and individuals with access to insurance, lending, technology, and financial solutions – all in one place,” he said.