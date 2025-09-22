  • Monday, 22nd September, 2025

Airtel Africa’s Spam Alert Service Detects over 205m SMS in 6 Months 

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

More than 205 million spam SMS messages were detected by Airtel Africa’s pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered spam detection service in the last six months, the company has said..

The Spam Alert Service, it said, was deployed in 13 countries where Airtel is operational, Nigeria inclusive.

“The Spam Alert Service, which is available to all subscribers at no cost, identifies and prefixes the SMS with “SPAM Alert” and provides real-time updates with the immediate impact being the elimination of the need to download additional applications to manage spam. 

“Airtel Africa has so far rolled out the service in 13 of its 14 markets, namely Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Malawi, Madagascar, DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania, Chad and Niger. Seychelles will launch soon,” he said.

According to the telecoms company,  during the period under review, Kenya recorded the highest spam volume with 68m million messages flagged followed by Tanzania and Zambia with 47m and 33m, respectively.  

Speaking about the development, Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar said: “We are proud to pioneer an advanced tech solution powered by AI in tackling spam messages that are a major concern in Africa as smartphone penetration increases. This free service is yet another demonstration of our commitment to consistently innovate to deliver an unmatched experience and safer network to our customers.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.