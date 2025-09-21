Iwobi’s Brilliance Earns Fulham Maximum Points in London Derby

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, scored the opening goal and provided an assist as Fulham came back from a goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 and secured their second Premier League win of the season last night.

The third goal for Fulham was an own goal powered into Brentford’s net by defender Ethan Pinnock.

Iwobi’s goal was his first of the new season and it inspired Marco Silva’s men to the west London derby win at Craven Cottage.

The Super Eagles midfielder was deservedly named the Man of the Match at the end of 90 minutes that saw Calvin Bassey in action while Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute for Brentford.

The Bees took the lead when a careless pass from Josh King on the edge of the box was intercepted by Mikkel Damsgaard, who struck a composed low finish into the corner of the net.

Fulham equalised after Sasa Lukic’s shot ballooned up into a congested box and the ball dropped for Iwobi to sweep through the legs of Brentford skipper Nathan Collins and into the net.

The Cottagers then got themselves in front two minutes later and Iwobi was instrumental, bisecting the Brentford defence with a superb pass for Harry Wilson to fire home.

Fulham’s momentum continued into the second half and they increased their advantage when Ethan Pinnock misjudged a header from Ryan Sessegnon’s cross and diverted the ball into his own net off his shoulder blades.

Rodrigo Muniz thought he had notched a stunning fourth with a powerful angled half-volley that Caoimhin Kelleher could not stop.

However, referee Michael Oliver consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and chalked it off for coming together between Muniz and Collins which left the Bees defender with blood pouring from his mouth.

Fulham’s win helped them climb up to seventh in the table while Brentford slip down a place to 17th.

Elsewhere on the night, Manchester United capitalised on Robert Sanchez’s fifth-minute red card to secure a crucial 2-1 victory over Chelsea in torrential rain at Old Trafford.

The first match in Premier League history to see two or more goals, red cards and substitutions in the first half was settled by goals from United skipper Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, who was the other player sent off before the break.

It was Sanchez’s dismissal that set the course of the game though.

The Spain international raced from his goal to meet Bryan Mbeumo as the striker ran beyond the Chelsea defence.