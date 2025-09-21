Bolanle Austen-Peters to Deliver Keynote at NFVCB Digital Content Conference

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has announced that acclaimed theatre and film powerhouse, Bolanle Austen-Peters, will deliver the keynote address at the 5th Edition of the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigerian Digital Content Regulatory Conference (PAO NDCRC), scheduled to hold on November 18 and 19, 2025, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

This year’s edition with the theme “From Volume to Value: Future of Nollywood in the Digital Age,” will interrogate the next growth frontier for Nigeria’s vibrant film and creative content industry, focusing on scaling up quality, deepening value creation, and strengthening sustainability in a digital-first world.

The trailblazing theatre and filmmaker popularly known as BAP is expected to lead conversations around how Nollywood can shift gears from sheer output to sustainable value creation in the digital era at the two-day event.

Speaking on the announcement, Executive Director of the NFVCB, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, said: “BAP is a natural choice for this year’s keynote. She embodies the perfect blend of artistic excellence, innovation, and business acumen that Nollywood must embrace in the digital age.” Famously known as “Queen of Nigerian Theatre,” Austen-Peters is the founder of Terra Kulture and BAP Productions, and has staged iconic productions like ‘Saro the Musical’ and ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens.’ She has also produced acclaimed feature films including ‘The Bling Lagosians,’ and ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.’ Her works have toured internationally, earning her recognition for pushing the boundaries of African storytelling and spotlighting Nigeria’s rich heritage on the global stage.