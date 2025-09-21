Afriland Properties Clarifies Fire Incident at Afriland Towers, Confirms 10 Fatalities

Sunday Ehigiator

Afriland Properties Plc has provided detailed clarifications on the circumstances surrounding the recent fire incident at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos, which tragically claimed 10 lives.



In a statement issued yesterday by the company’s Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Chukwunonso Okafor, the company explained that the fire originated from the inverter room in the basement of the high-rise building around 1:20 p.m.



According to the company, while safety protocols were activated immediately, the thick smoke and intense heat spread rapidly through the building, complicating evacuation efforts.

“The smoke spread rapidly throughout the building, severely compromising visibility and restricting access to designated evacuation routes. Under these conditions, some occupants were forced to exit through windows,” the statement read.



Afriland confirmed that the fatalities — which included staff of United Capital Plc and officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) — were primarily caused by smoke inhalation. The company extended its condolences to the bereaved families and pledged to provide both “compassionate and practical support” in collaboration with the affected organisations.



On concerns about delayed emergency response, Afriland stated that first responders arrived about 20 minutes after the fire started, contrary to speculation of a three-hour delay.

Addressing safety concerns, the company insisted that Afriland Towers is equipped with smoke extractors, fire alarms, emergency staircases, extinguishers, and other safety systems certified annually by both federal and state fire services.

It noted that while fire alarms were triggered, some occupants did not hear them, a situation currently under investigation.



“Afriland Towers has documented safety procedures, regular fire drills overseen by the fire service, and trained fire wardens on every floor. However, the rapid spread of smoke made evacuation extremely difficult,” the statement added.



The property firm assured staff and the public that the building would remain closed pending a comprehensive structural and safety review, post-fire cleaning, and regulatory clearance.

Okafor also disclosed that the building was fully insured and that Afriland is working with independent fire safety experts, regulators, and insurers to elevate safety protocols across all its facilities.



“This incident has provided invaluable lessons that will not only help prevent a recurrence but also strengthen disaster prevention measures across our portfolio,” Afriland stated.



Meanwhile, Afriland said it has provided grief counselling, medical evaluations, and flexible work arrangements for its employees, reaffirming that staff welfare remains its top priority during this period of mourning.