We Are Winning War Against ‘One Chance’ Criminal Syndicates, Kidnappers in FCT, Says Adewale

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Ajao Adewale, has announced that the Command is winning the war against “one chance” criminal syndicates, kidnappers, drug peddlers, and car theft operators in the territory.

Adewale made this disclosure while addressing a press conference at the Command Headquarters in Abuja on yesterday.

He said, “On 30th April 2025, one Kelvin Okorie of Lugbe reported that he boarded a vehicle heading to the Central Area, only to be attacked at knifepoint by the driver and an accomplice. He was dispossessed of N80,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and other valuables. His ATM card was also seized, and a total of N2.7 million was withdrawn from his account through POS operators.

“Following an intensive investigation by detectives from the Anti-One-Chance Unit ‘B’ and the Surveillance Team, three notorious suspects were arrested: Ahmed Mohammed, Ashafa Ali, and Mohammed Lamido Jabir.”

CP Adewale also revealed that the apprehended “one chance” criminals have since confessed to the crime.

He added that three operational vehicles linked to their activities, along with several stolen items, were recovered.

Noting that the briefing covered the Command’s achievements in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery, vehicle theft, drug trafficking, and other related crimes, Adewale recalled that on 17th September 2025 at about 22:32 hrs, a group of bandits struck again at Karu, where one Nafiu Idris, a staff member of the FCTA Department of Urban Affairs, was abducted.

He stated that, acting swiftly, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in synergy with the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army, DSS operatives, hunters, and vigilantes, launched a clearance operation.

“On 18th September 2025, at about 07:30 hrs, the bandits’ hideout was traced to Zinda Forest, behind the Nigerian Army Estate in Kurudu, bordering Nasarawa State. The gang engaged our operatives in a fierce gun battle, but our team overpowered them. Three of the notorious criminals, including their wanted leader Abdullahi Umar, a.k.a. ‘Duna’, and his lieutenants Buba Ahmadi, a.k.a. ‘Killer’, and Habi Sule, a.k.a. ‘Mai-Kudi’, were neutralised,” he said.

Further investigation, he said, revealed that the neutralised gang leader, “Duna”, had been responsible for multiple kidnappings in Karu, Guzape, Kpobi, Army Estate Kurudu, and several locations in Nasarawa State.

The CP further revealed that during the period under review, the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit recorded remarkable progress in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse by apprehending 11 notorious drug dealers in coordinated raids across identified drug black spots in the FCT.

“A total of 68 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis and other illicit drugs were recovered. These arrests are critical in disrupting criminal supply chains, reducing the rate of drug-fuelled crimes, and keeping harmful substances away from our communities.”

The Command, he said, also recovered 18 stolen vehicles, including two trucks and six truck tyres, adding that nine suspects have been arrested in connection with these cases and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

He stressed that these arrests, rescues, and recoveries are clear evidence of the Command’s unyielding resolve to rid the Federal Capital Territory of criminal elements.

“We cannot and will not allow the reckless acts of a few to endanger the safety, dignity, and well-being of millions of residents and visitors in the FCT,” he said.