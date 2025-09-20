Tinubu to Buhari’s Family: We’ll Continue to Uphold Ex-President’s Legacies

·Promises to pursue path of honesty, integrity and great character of late leader

·Attends Senator Yari’s son’s wedding in Kaduna

·Inaugurates facilities at Sultan Bello Mosque

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu yesterday paid a solidarity visit to the Kaduna residence of Nigeria’s late President, Muhammadu Buhari, assuring the family of upholding the late leader’s legacies.

The President was received by Buhari’s widow, Aisha, her eldest son, Yusuf, and other relatives and associates of the deceased leader.

President Tinubu said the family is not alone in grief.

According to him, “We are just here to assure you that we share in your grief, we share in your pain. A loss in flesh is not a loss in the spirit, and the spirit that he left with us is a spirit of hard work, dedication, patriotism and honesty, and we are doing that.

“We assure you and the entire family that we will continue with our leader’s legacy, the mark he made for Nigeria. We will continue on the path of honesty, integrity, and great character that he imbued in us.

“May God help Nigeria, keep us united and together in the promised land,” the President said.

In an emotional voice, Aisha Buhari thanked the President and his government for supporting the family in their grief.

She said the visit by the President and his delegation was a source of consolation.

“I would like to use this medium to thank you once again, the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, for standing by me and my family,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari said her late husband stood for honesty, integrity and justice, urging Nigerians to emulate his virtues.

“I would like to pray for Nigeria, for peace to reign, for unity of the country, and for you, President Tinubu, to carry on with my late husband’s legacy of honesty, integrity, tolerance, accountability, and justice.”

The President was accompanied by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

Governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Borno, Babagana Zulum; and Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu, were part of the presidential entourage.

The President was also accompanied by the Minister of Finance; Wale Edun; his Budget and Planning counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Earlier, President Tinubu graced the wedding of Nasirudeen Abdulaziz Yari, son of Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who represents Zamfara West.

Nasirudeen tied the knot with Safiyya Shehu Idris at the historic Sultan Bello Mosque in the Kaduna metropolis.

President Tinubu, accompanied by senior government officials, received the groom’s hand-in-marriage on behalf of the Yari family after the bride’s representative, Ibrahim Ashiru, confirmed the payment of the N1 million dowry.

The President commended both families for upholding noble traditions and encouraged the young couple to build their home on faith, love, and mutual respect.

The colourful occasion, which drew dignitaries from across the country, including traditional rulers, business leaders and politicians, was marked by prayers for the President and the nation by renowned cleric Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau and the officiating Chief Imam of the mosque, Dr. Muhammad Suleiman.

Also, the President yesterday inaugurated the provisions of some modern facilities at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, sponsored by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).



The facilities include a state-of-the-art ablution centre, 50 restrooms with VIP sections, and a 300,000-litre overhead water tank to serve both the mosque and the Ungwan Sarki community.

The President described the project as a symbol of unity and corporate social responsibility.



Prior to the intervention, the mosque was said to be relying on a small, inadequate ablution space and was overwhelmed during yesterday’s prayers.



The new centre will serve up to 300 worshippers at once, with the water tank ensuring steady supply to both the mosque and its environs.



Tantita Security Services, chaired by former militant leader Chief Government Ekpemupolo (popularly known as Tompolo), is primarily engaged in oil pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta.



Speaking on the project’s execution, the site engineer Abba Mubashir, said the project met the highest construction standards.



He said, “From the foundation to finishing, everything was fully completed. The ablution area is spacious, and the 300,000-litre tank now supplies water to the mosque and the community.”



Mubashir added, Tantita had undertaken similar projects elsewhere in the state.

“There is an Islamic school built in Ambushia and a Christian school in Sabo, both sponsored by Tantita, as part of its corporate social responsibility,” he added.



The Chief Imam of the mosque, Malam Abdurrahman Abdulhamid, expressed gratitude to Tantita for reviving the abandoned project.



“Alhamdulillah, this project was initially started by Mr. Jack Rich, but it was abandoned for over three to four years.

“Tantita came in and completed it. Now, 300 people can perform ablution at once, with 50 toilets including VIPs, and the 300,000-litre tank will serve the mosque and the community,” the Imam said.

He offered prayers for the company and urged it to sustain its community development efforts.

Residents of Ungwan Sarki, where the mosque is located, described the intervention as timely, saying it had eased long standing water challenges in the community.