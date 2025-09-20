Suicide Prevention Bill Published in Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa Pidgin

Charles Ajunwa

In line with this year’s suicide prevention month theme of ‘Changing The Narrative’, Nigerian Mental Health (NMH) in collaboration with the Nigeria Suicide Prevention Working Group, has translated the National Suicide Prevention Bill, which was introduced in the National Assembly earlier this year, into Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, and Pidgin.

A statement by the Founder of NMH, Chime Asonye, said this has helped to broaden accessibility and support to millions.

“This is more than a translation; it is a tool for lifesaving conversations,” Asonye said, adding, “With the help of the Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), the Asido Foundation, DepGenAfrica Nigeria, and other committed partners, we have made this bill accessible to millions. We encourage Nigerians to read, share, and discuss it with their families and friends.”

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who introduced the legislation said, “Translating the bill removes a major barrier to public engagement,” stressing that “When people can read the law in the language they speak, communities are better placed to hold leaders accountable and support life-saving change.”

According to the statement, “the initiative underscores that mental health crises are a shared responsibility for all Nigerians, making its provisions more understandable to diverse communities and sparking a national conversation.”

It also noted that “Nigeria records an estimated 17.3 suicides per 100,000 annually and faces a severe shortage of trained mental health professionals, with about one psychiatrist for every 800,000 people, figures widely cited by the World Health Organisation and the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria. Facts that underline the urgency of legal and service reforms.

“The Bill establishes a national framework that would decriminalise attempted suicide, currently subject to a one-year prison term in Nigeria, treating it as a public health issue and guaranteeing rights and aftercare for those in need. The framework also includes creating a National Suicide Prevention Unit, establishing 24-hour crisis helplines, and integrating prevention into all levels of healthcare.

“Additionally, it mandates training and capacity-building for professionals and prioritizes data collection and research to guide policy.”

The statement further said “World Health Organisation identifies decriminalisation and expanded access to care as key elements of suicide prevention, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3) prioritise good health and well-being. The translations align the bill with these global best practices and aim to make the legislation accessible to ordinary citizens.

“NMH and the Suicide Prevention Working Group are advocating for the bill to come up for its second reading by October 2025, in time for World Mental Health Day. They urge lawmakers to consider the translations and the bill’s provisions, as these will ensure the legislation is accessible and effective.

“The translated versions of the National Suicide Prevention Bill can be accessed on Nigerian Mental Health’s #SuicideNotCrime online portal, along with other resources to support psychosocial issues.”

Nigerian Mental Health is a national advocacy organisation working to advance mental health law reform, reduce stigma, and expand access to quality care. NMH partners with organisations across Nigeria to promote policies and programmes that protect mental health and dignity.