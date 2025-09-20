NECO Rewards Dedicated Staff, Best Schools, Candidates In 2024 Staff Productivity Award

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) on Thursday rewarded dedicated staff, Best Schools, Ccandidates and students at its 2024 Staff Productivity Award

The event which took place at the councils headquarters in Minna Niger State, attracted people from various sectors of the nations education sector and was meant to engender trust and confidence in all category of workers schools and candidates.

The awards also symbolises the belief that excellence breeds trust and confidence in Nigeria’s examination system, thereby supporting national development and social mobility.

During the presentation, Kogi State NECO Coordinator, Mr. Thadeus Ajagbu, was honoured as the best coordinator in the country while Mr. Ola A. Kareem was rewarded as the best driver in the year 2024.

Also Master Balogun Farian, Ajibola and Miss Iyasei Ifeanyichukwu Victory came out as the best students in the National Common Entrance Examination with Mr. Udo Jacob Chimmremeze Godslove Samuel of Diamond Special Schools Owerri and Miss Okpala Chukwugozirin Kamtochukwu of Primary School Nnewi were adjudged the best in the National Gifted examination

In the Basic Education Certificate Examination Master Charles Bryan Uzoma and Miss Awanbor Omoriyekmwen Claire both of Igbinedion Education Centre Benin City came out tops.

Speaking at the presentation the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said the organisation established the award to propel staff and students to perform better and remain dedicated and loyal to their duties and studies.

“This ceremony is not merely about recognising performance; it is about embedding a culture of discipline, continuous improvement, teamwork, and ethical service in staff and students,” Wushishi said.

Wushishi added that the award would build in staff and students the policy that despite challenges, excellence is achievable and should be expected in all aspects of their lives before asking the staff to renew their commitment to achieving excellence.

The Registrar however, recognised the contributions of all stakeholders for the successful conduct of all the councils examinations in the last three years of his administration before highlighting his achievements to includes; successful conduct and release of its internal exams and results, transparent conduct of staff promotion exercise, development of ICT Software to achieve fairness.

Others are; training of staff, acquisition of components of Ps 900 series for OMR Scanning machines, procurement of complete set of all in one computer system for the 36 states and Abuja and Zonal offices, and purchase of e-Grenary data base to access e- resources by subject officers of NECO among others.

In his remarks, the speaker Niger State House of Assembly Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkin- Daji applauded the Registrar for his “sagacity, perseverance and credibility for effective performance in NECO, which has led to quality and high integrity for the organisation.