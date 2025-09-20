Kalu: Bill for Reserved Seats for Women, Commitment to Enhancing Political Representation 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said that in the push for a bill calling for reserved seats for women, such must not be seen as an act of tokenism, but a commitment to enhancing women’s political representation and the need to address gender disparity in governance.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Sam Hart, Kalu stated this at a Special Dialogue on Reserved Seats Bill Under SheThePeople Platform, hosted by Emerge Women Development Initiative in Abuja on Friday.

The dialogue, hosted in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Centre for Women Development (ECWD), was themed ‘Deepening the Conversation, Accelerating Women’s Representation in Governance.’

Kalu, who is also the Chairman of the Constitution Reviews Committee, stressed the need to examine the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution and ensure that they promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“This bill is not just a piece of legislation, neither is it an act of tokenism. It is proof to our collective commitment to change the narrative and to disrupt the status quo that has long sidelined women from decision-making tables,” he said.

While, noting women’s role in the development of the nation, he stressed the need to examine the electoral laws, party politics and societal norms that hinder women’s representation and create an inclusive and equitable society.

He also reaffirmed their commitment to advocate policies that will see women not as tokens, but as equal partners in governance, urging all stakeholders to commit towards gender equality.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, advised women to keep pushing for the passage of the bill.

“Start talking to the party people. Let there be a law if you do not meet certain quota, you are not going to run for elections, not just in elective but also at appointment.

“So when they are doing all their national chairman acting activities, they should make it possible that at least 35 per cent are women, so that they could also be able to bring 35 per cent or more or less that will be party executives.

“This will also have women that make primaries, which will help them contest during elections,” she said.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the bill will deepen democracy, enrich governance with inclusivity, and ensure that decision-making reflects the full diversity of the nation.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, Deputy National Women Leader, All Progressive Congress (APC), added that the bill will also enhance Nigeria’s global standing and position as a credible leader in advancing gender equality across Africa and beyond.

The Founder, SheThePeople platform, Mrs Mary Ikoku, said the reserved seats for women will ensure inclusive representation and reflects the diversity of Nigerian society.

“We are not asking for favour, but what we are asking for are just constitutional rights of women and girls in this country to have rights to leadership,” she said.

Meanwhile, a renowned political and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, during a panel discussion, urged the 10th National Assembly to pass a bill to enable the country thrive and promote gender equity.

According to her, “The ninth Assembly has come and gone and history has recorded that it was its members that vehemently rejected the bill.

“So for the 10th assembly, I have this to say: sign the bill on reserved seats for women if you want to be remembered.”

Other activities include a panel discussion on Building a Strong Case for the Reserved Seats Bill: Strategies for Advocacy and Lobbying for Passage.