Insecurity: Kwara Relocates NYSC Orientation Camp to Ilorin Polytechnic

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has approved the relocation of the National Youth Service Corps 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Camp from the permanent site in Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area of the state to the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

In another development, piqued by the worsening insecurity in the Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara state, all the seven local government councils chairmen that make up the senatorial district have ordered the immediate closure of all cattle markets in the senatorial district until further notice.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on the prevailing insecurity in the Kwara North senatorial district of the state, the state Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Onifade Olaoluwa Joshua, explained that the decision was taken following security concerns raised by what he described as “perpetrators and enemies of progress.”

Joshua assured prospective corps members and their parents of adequate security and smooth conduct of the three-week exercise.

According to him, armed soldiers and other security personnel will be deployed to safeguard the lives and welfare of participants.

He expressed appreciation to both the federal and state governments for their intervention and support, stressing that NYSC in Kwara was fully prepared to host the orientation course.

The coordinator further revealed that heads of various assignments had commenced preparations to receive corps members, who are expected in camp from Wednesday, September 24 to Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

“For the purpose of assessing the level of preparedness, the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General O.O. Nafiu has directed Mrs. Abiodun Oluwaremilekun, Director, South West Area Office I, Osun State, to inspect and evaluate the temporary venue,” Joshua added.

He reiterated the scheme’s readiness to conduct a hitch-free and successful orientation programme in Kwara State.

But, a non-political civil society and pro-democracy group, the Kwara Advancement Initiatives (KAI), has condemned the recent relocation of the NYSC orientation camp from its permanent site in Yipata, Edu Local Government Area to the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, and the abrupt closure of all Kara (cattle) markets across Kwara South over insecurity concerns.

The group therefore called on the federal government to treat the Kwara security crisis as a matter of urgent national concern saying, “The federal government must immediately intervene, deploy stronger security measures across the state, and ensure that the Yipata NYSC camp is restored once safety can be guaranteed while FG must also take steps to support communities in Kwara South whose livelihoods are being crippled by the markets closures.”

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the group’s Head, Democratic Mobilisation and Monitoring Desk, Hajia Adeola Basiru, stated that “These two disturbing developments strike at the very heart of our state’s security, economy, and future.

“They represent a loud testimony to the gross alleged failure of leadership under Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who has abandoned his constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

“When a state cannot host a national institution like the NYSC camp in its permanent location and cannot guarantee the safe operation of community markets that feed thousands of households, it is clear that governance has collapsed.”

The statement further said, “For months, insecurity has escalated across Kwara. In the North, communities in Edu and Patigi are under siege from kidnappers and armed gangs.

“In the South, fear has overtaken markets and farmlands, forcing local government chairmen to shut down Kara markets indefinitely and impose restrictions on produce markets.

“Families live in daily fear, villages are being deserted, and citizens are left at the mercy of criminals. Instead of confronting these threats head-on, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has chosen silence, absenteeism, and indifference.

“His failure to act has emboldened bandits and kidnappers, while ordinary people suffer.”.

It added, “The relocation of the NYSC camp is not a mere administrative adjustment; it is a national disgrace.

“It is a clear admission that Kwara is no longer safe for our youth corps members. The NYSC has been a symbol of national unity and patriotism for over four decades.

“To now see Kwara retreat from hosting corps members at its permanent camp is a shameful indictment on the Abdulrazaq government and an embarrassment for the state.

“Equally, the closure of Kara markets across Kwara South is devastating for local economies. These markets are lifelines for farmers, traders, transporters, and families.

“By shutting them down, livelihoods are being destroyed, commerce is being strangled, and hunger will deepen in many homes.

“This is not a solution to insecurity; it is a retreat. It is a government surrendering its duties and shifting the burden onto already struggling citizens.”

However, a statement issued yesterday signed by the seven local government council chairmen stated that the decision to close the cattle markets became imperative in view of the prevailing security realities in Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

The statement was signed by the seven local government councils chairmen; Executive Chairman, Ifelodun local government, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, Executive Chairman, Isin local government, Hon. Benjamin Lanre Jolayemi, Executive Chairman, Irepodun local government, Hon. Azeez Yakub and Executive Chairman, Ekiti local government , Hon. Awelewa Olawale Gabriel.

Others are Executive Chairman, Oke-Ero local government, Hon. James Fadipe, Executive Chairman, Offa Local Government, Hon. Sulyman Olatunji and Executive Chairman, Oyun local government, Hon. Akanbi Kamar Olarewaju.

The statement read, “We the council local government chairmen, under the aegis of the Forum of Seven Local Government Chairmen in Kwara South Senatorial District, have ordered the immediate closure of all Kara (cattle) markets within the district.

“This painful but necessary decision was arrived at after an extensive stakeholders’ engagement and reviews.

“While the invading criminals have been operationally decimated in the last few weeks, clean up operations by the military and hybrid operatives are still ongoing.

“Therefore, all Kara (cattle) markets have been ordered to shut down with immediate effect from Friday, September 19, 2025, until further notice.

“All other produce markets are hereby directed to close by 6:00 pm on market days.”

The statement added, “This decision, taken collectively by the executive chairmen, is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the senatorial district and protect lives and property.

“This measure is a proactive step, aimed at addressing emerging security concerns and ensuring the safety of residents, traders, and commuters within district.

“The decision will be reviewed periodically, and the markets would be reopened once a conductive environment is guaranteed.

“While we acknowledge and regret the economic impact of this decision on our people, we’ve chosen to prioritise the safety of lives and property and adhering to long-term coordinated and structured security advisement over and above short-term inconveniences.

“However, we use this opportunity to reassure residents and indigenes of Kwara South, that the local government councils in conjunction with the state government and relevant security agencies are doing everything within their powers to restore a lasting peace to the land.

“We therefore, enjoin all and sundry, to be cooperative with governmental efforts and security operatives towards collaboratively guaranteeing the return of lasting peace to our land.”