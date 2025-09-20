Edo Plans Music Talent Hunt 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Government said plans are underway to have a music talent hunt, saying it’s one of the best ways for God to be moved through worship and songs.

Deputy Governor of the state, Dennis Idahosa, stated this when he played host to the Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON) yesterday in his office.

Receiving members of FODMMON, Idahosa tasked them on production of distinct worship songs that edify and uplift the spirit, maintaining that what makes gospel music different from secular music is hinged on its distinct message and ability to lead listeners to repentance and to God.

“I want to see more of our gospel artistes that will speak in line with the principles and values of Christianity as was obtainable when we were growing up.

“Those songs were a kind of Rhema from God. We shouldn’t be designing our music almost like secular music. We should go back to the drawing table and look at the kind of songs we produce.

“We should go back to who we are as Christians and produce songs that edify God based on our kind of worship songs,” he stated.

Idahosa, who assured the gospel artistes of state government’s collaboration to make their international conference scheduled for October significant, also

commended members of its Local Organising Committee (LOC) for finding the state fit to host such an event.

He also told the Christian gospel body, “We made a promise during the campaign period to use governance to promote Christianity.”

Earlier, the leader of the FOGMMON, Louis Imafidon, said membership of the association is spread across the country and in diaspora.

He disclosed that the body through its leaders, craved the collaboration and physical presence of government at the scheduled event to make the occasion seamless and credible.