Defence Headquarters Probes Ordnance Explosion at DICON Factory in Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says it has commenced investigation into an ordnance explosion that occurred on Saturday at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Kaduna.

This is contained in a statement by the Director Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Saturday in Abuja.

Gusau said the incident led to the death of one personnel while others sustained injuries.

He said the explosion happened during the destruction of expired ordnance materials, including Ammonium Nitrate, primer caps, propellants and other hazardous substances.

According to him, the injured are receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

Gusau said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had commiserated with the family of the deceased and wishing the injured speedy recovery.

He assured the public that the situation was under control and posed no threat to surrounding communities, adding that DICON maintained strict operational safety standards.

“The DHQ has ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the incident and to prevent a recurrence,” he said. (NAN)