Court Stops EDSIEC, Edo Govt from Conducting Planned LG By-elections in 59 Wards

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has restrained the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) and the state government from going ahead with planned local government by-elections across 59 wards in the state.

Justice Mary E. Itsueli, sitting as a vacation judge, granted the order on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, following an ex parte motion brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP, through its counsels, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, Michael Ekwemuka and P. W. Akwuen, in the suit, B/247M/2025, had prayed the court for leave to apply for judicial review of EDSIEC’s decision to conduct by-elections to fill councillorship positions in the affected wards.

The party argued that the councillors’ tenures remain valid until September 2026, making any attempt to declare their seats vacant unlawful.

In her ruling, Justice Itsueli, held that the applicants had shown sufficient grounds for the court to intervene.

In the enrolment order made available to journalists in Benin City, the PDP sought “An Order granting leave to the applicant to apply for judicial review of the decision of the 1st respondent to conduct election across 59 wards purportedly to fill vacancies to their legislative seats/offices of councillors sponsored by the applicant, when their respective tenures subsist until September, 2026.”

The PDP also asked the court to grant “An Order that the respondents stay further action and be restrained from conducting the election or taking any further steps in connection with the planned local government by election across 59 wards in Local Government Areas of Edo State, particularly as it relates to the seats/offices of the duly elected councillors in their respective Wards, pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion on notice for judicial review to be filed pursuant to the grant of leave.”

Having duly considered the application and submission of the counsels to the PDP, the court ordered that “the applicants are granted leave to apply for judicial review of the decision of the 1st respondent to conduct by elections across 59 Wards, purportedly to fill vacancies in the legislative seats/offices of councillors sponsored by the applicant, when their respective tenures subsist until September, 2026.”

The court also ordered that the “respondents are to stay further actions and are restrained from conducting the election or taking any further steps in connection with the planned local government by-election across 59 wards in the Local Government Area of Edo State, particularly as it relates to the seats/offices of the duly elected councillors in their respective wards, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion on notice for judicial review to be filed pursuant to the grant of leave.”

“This case is referred to the Honourable Chief Judge for assignment to a regular court. Return date is 30th September 2025,” Justice Itsueli noted.