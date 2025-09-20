AGN Scribe, Yakubu, Salutes Tinubu’s Commitment to Devt of Creative Sector

The National Secretary of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), umbrella body for professional screen actors in the Nigerian film industry, Abubakar Yakubu, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the growth and development of the nation’s creative sector for enhanced contribution to national economy.

The AGN scribe gave the commendation in a recent chat with newsmen in Abuja, adding that the president’s Renewed Hope mantra was already reflecting in the creative sector.

He stressed that as Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy mainstay from oil, its robust creative industry was a veritable alternative if given adequate attention, lamenting that successive governments have paid little or no attention to the sector.

Yakubu, however, noted that President Tinubu broke the jinx by taking the bold step to create a stand-alone Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy in 2023.

According to him, “with the creation of the historic stand-alone ministry, the entertainment industry and the creative economy at large in Nigeria has received unprecedented government involvement and guidance.”.

“You know, President Tinubu has been a man who believes in inclusivity and support for creativity, and he demonstrated that during his time as governor of Lagos State.

“He’s a very creative man, he came and has expressed that by setting up a separate ministry for us because he understands the role of creativity and how the world is changing, as creative talents now rule the world.

“He has a special love for us, not just the film industry , but the entire creative space and he has so far demonstrated this by building the right environment in the form of good policy direction and infrastructures for creativity to thrive in Nigeria.”

The AGN National Secretary also lauded the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture,Tourism and Creative Economy , Hannatu Musawa for her passion in championing the administration’s reforms for the sector.

He noted that “ the minister has so far shown genuine interest in what we are doing as creatives and this was clearly demonstrated in her support when the AGN national office was formally opened here in the FCT some few months back.

“With our National Secretariat now in the nation’s capital, we hope to work closely with all relevant authorities in the collective effort towards ensuring that the industry contributes more to GDP and creates jobs for teeming Nigerian talents.”

Yakubu, who has served as the guild’s National Secretary in the past six years, is vying for the office of the National President in an election slated to hold later in the year, as the tenure of the current leadership of the guild comes to an end soon.

According to him, having been part of a team that worked tirelessly to stabilize the guild in recent years, he understands the dynamics of leading actors of the second largest film industry in the world, and has decided to bring his wealth of experience to bear in order to consolidate on the giant strides the guild has recorded.

He stressed that “ I have been the National Secretary for six years now, and I was also part of the government that initiated peace, under this current National present president when he was the National Secretary.

“I was the National PRO under the government of national unity ,and we championed the idea of having to bring peace, stability and unity to our noble guild after challenging times,” he said.

If elected National President , Yakubu, a graduate of Dramatic Arts from Ahmadu Bello University(ABU), would be the first thespian from northern Nigeria to emerge helmsman of the AGN in its over 25 years of existence, a trajectory many industry players and watchers have described as ideal and timely for even representation of the nation’s thriving film industry-Nollywod.