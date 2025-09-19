Women’s Board, ECS, Partners Launch Wavecrest Hospitality Skills & Enterprise Development Centre

The Women’s Board, ECS and its partners, have officially begun construction on the Wavecrest Hospitality Skills & Enterprise Development Centre of Excellence, a project under the Skills Initiatives for Africa (SIFA), with a recent foundation-laying ceremony in Lagos.

This new initiative aims to empower young women in Nigeria by providing critical skills training for the hospitality industry.

The new centre, a collaboration between the Women’s Board, African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), LSG Sky Chef Things Remembered Services, Lagos Business School, Ishk Tolaram, Hilton Global Foundation, IDP, various donors, and corporate organizations, is designed to train up to 400 young women annually.

The Project Director, Mrs. Edna Dafe, stated that the facility will significantly enhance their employability and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“This training facility will have a profound impact on the lives of young women, their families and society as a whole,” Dafe said. “By equipping them with valuable skills, we aim to make them highly sought-after professionals in the hospitality industry.”

The Provost of Wavecrest College of Hospitality, Ms. Rosana Forsuelo, explained that the new building will feature modern, state-of-the-art equipment to prepare students for the complexities of the industry, which she noted, relies heavily on skilled human resources.

“By investing in human capital and infrastructure, Wavecrest College of Hospitality and its partners aim to drive growth, innovation and excellence in the industry,” Forsuelo said.

The architect and CEO of Design Union, Mr. Anthony Aihie, who chaired the event, highlighted the importance of skills acquisition for young women in Nigeria.

He praised the project as a crucial step in nation-building, similar to the need for skilled artisans in other sectors. Aihie also commended the collaboration between non-profit organizations and government efforts to promote vocational training.

The event also featured a heartfelt testimonial from Ms. Chinenye Obiakor, a 2012 alumnus of Wavecrest College of Hospitality and a current specialist at Mykonos Cayman (Upscale Steak house in the Cayman Islands).

She credited the college with shaping her successful career and emphasized the institution’s role in helping young women discover their potential.

“The values and professional ethics instilled by this institution played a significant role in my success,” Obiakor stated. She expressed her excitement for the new project, believing it will create even more opportunities for future generations.

The project team, which has been diligently working on the initiative since 2023, remains optimistic about its potential to drive positive change and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.