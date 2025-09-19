UI Students Flag Off 2025 Inter-faculty Jaw War Speaking Competition 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Students of the University of Ibadan (UI) have flagged off the first leg of the 2025 inter-faculty category of Jaw War, described as Africa’s biggest public speaking competition.

The six-week contest with the theme, ‘Africa in the First Century and Beyond: Power, Progress and Possibility,” launched at the New Faculty Lecture Theatre, was organised in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) with this year’s edition focusing on food security and nutrition.

The President of the Literary and Debating Society (TLDS), Peace Babatimileyin, while speaking at the opening ceremony, said: “This competition spans seven rounds, and for today, we have partnered with GAIN to spotlight food security and nutrition. Our speakers have been preparing since May, and we expect to hear deep insights on how young people can contribute to food security both in Africa and globally.

“Jaw War is more than just a competition; it is a classroom of ideas where the brightest minds come together to challenge one another and shape conversations that matter. For us at TLDS, this is about grooming the next generation of leaders who can think, speak and act for Africa’s progress.”

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network (SBN) under GAIN, Tomisin Odunbaku, explained the reason for the partnership.

“Malnutrition is a huge challenge in Nigeria. Three out of five children are malnourished, while nine out of 10 Nigerians consume contaminated food. With the president’s recent declaration of a state of emergency on food security, we know all hands must be on deck. That’s why we are collaborating with the University of Ibadan, to leverage the innovation and fresh ideas of students and youth to transform our food system,” he said.

He added that ideas from the debates could influence policy-making, youth engagement, and private sector action in nutrition.

Former TLDS President and immediate past Students’ Union President, Aweda Bolaji, on his part, praised the platform’s impact, saying: “Jaw War is always amazing. It gives speakers from different halls of residence and faculties the chance to showcase eloquence while addressing issues that matter to Africa. This year, we continue to promote conversations that can drive positive change across the continent. Every edition of Jaw War shows that the Nigerian youth have the intelligence and the courage to shape Africa’s destiny.”

Olawoye Taiwo Emmanuel, the Assistant General Secretary of the UI Students’ Union, also highlighted the competition’s role.

According to him, “There is an energy Jaw War brings that you can hardly find anywhere else. It is not just about debating, it is about identity, pride and showcasing the intellectual wealth of UI students to the whole world. Year after year, this platform reveals talents who go on to make meaningful contributions to society.”

The 2025 edition is set to feature debates across halls and faculties, leading up to the finale in October, when a new champion will emerge at what has become a tradition in Nigeria’s premier university.

Winners during the event include Muiz Opeyemi Ajayi, Sultan Bello Hall and Moboluwarin Ogunleye, Alexander Brown Hall.