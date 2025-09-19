Research Key to Driving Innovations in Health Sector, Says Pate

•As experts meet at NISA summit

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Ali Mohammad Pate has said that research is what will drive the various innovative reforms being carried in the country’s health sector.

The minister who spoke at the conference organised by the Nigeria Implementation Science Alliance (NISA) in Abuja said research is crucial to addressing Nigeria’s healthcare challenges.

“It is always necessary for us to interrogate what we are doing, using scientific method and to learn what is working and what is not working.

“Research is key to generating new ideas in knowledge and for driving innovation and transformation. Clearly this initiative aligns with what the federal government is pushing for in its health sector renewal agenda,” he said.

On his part, the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Implementation Science Alliance (NISA), Echezona Ezeanolue, said the organization is pushing for a strong partnership between government and private institutions

In addition, Ezeanolue said there is need for effective collaboration between Federal Ministries of Education and Health to ensure proper training of health professionals.

He said the importance of research is to help provide results that will guide policy making.

In his address at the conference, the Chairman Uchenna Igbokwe said the event was an avenue to bring together government leaders, researchers, policy for implementers, funders, students and community voices around a common purpose to ensure that local action drives sustainable growth and that evidence translates into meaningful and lasting change.