Place of Liberty Celebrates Four Years of Transforming Lives of Special Needs Children 

Funmi Ogundare

The Place of Liberty School for Special Needs Children Thursday, reaffirmed its commitment to providing free education,

therapy and vocational skills for children from indigent families, ensuring that they become

self-sufficient and not dependent on charity.

Speaking at its fourth-year anniversary celebration in Lagos, a board member of the school, Olusoji Oluwole, explained that since its establishment four years ago in memory of its founders (his parents), it has been bridging the education gap for children with disabilities whose families cannot afford the high cost of special education.

“Education for special needs children is very expensive, but with the support of our donors, we have been able to provide everything free of charge — uniforms, feeding, physiotherapy, speech therapy, and even training for our teachers,” Oluwole explained.

He noted that the school recently expanded its impact by establishing a vocational training centre, where pupils now produce items by themselves as part of their transition into independent living.

“The idea is that, by the time they reach a certain age, they can go out into the world, earn an income, and live independently,” he added.

The programme, which brought together parents, donors and guests, showcased the progress the children have made, with testimonies from parents highlighting how their wards have grown in confidence and ability.

While acknowledging support from institutions such as Randle General Hospital, which provides healthcare and physiotherapy, Oluwole called for stronger interventions. “We’ve had some interventions; food donations, healthcare services, but more government support would allow us to do much more,” he said.

He further stressed that the initiative thrives largely on volunteerism and community support. “Not everything is about money. We have trainers who teach free of charge, an 80-year-old volunteer who helps with security, and many others contributing in their own way. These children are gifts from God, and our role is to nurture their abilities,” he said.

He urged more Nigerians to support its mission, noting that without such interventions, many children with disabilities risk being neglected or forced to beg on the streets with their parents.

The Administrator of the school, Mrs. Olufunke Lipede, described the journey as both challenging and deeply rewarding despite the difficulties associated with caring for children with disabilities.

According to her, “Teachers at the school approach their work with love and patience. They didn’t look at the children’s conditions. They just believed that the more they try, the better for the children,” she explained.

She noted that spending time with the pupils reveals their unique strengths. “If you spend just one minute with these children, you will see how wonderful they are. They are very loving and caring. You don’t even see any disability in them,” Lipede added.

She stated that parents are also carried along in the process, with assignments and regular communication through dedicated platforms to ensure the children’s progress at home.

“We work hand in hand with them. The children always want to come back to school, and together we can help them become the best version of themselves,” she said.

Another board member, Oladipo Oluwole, noted that it was established to honour the legacy of his late parents, who were deeply passionate about supporting the poor and children with special needs.

Oluwole said the school was borne out of his parents’ long-standing commitment to providing care and education for disadvantaged children. “Sometimes you definitely know God is a part of something. My parents had a passion for the poor and for special needs children. Their pet project was always focused on supporting them. That is why, after they passed away, we decided to establish this school in their honour,” he stated.

The Liaison Officer between the school and the Lagos Mainland Anglican Diocese, Dolapo Fasina, described the progress of the pupils as massive, noting that children who once struggled to talk or coordinate their movements are now speaking, singing and showing remarkable improvement.

She expressed gratitude for the strides achieved since the institution was founded. “We thank God for the four years that we’ve been in this business of helping children with special needs. Today, reminiscing on how we started and where we are now, we are very grateful for what has been achieved with the children,” she said.

While acknowledging that the pupils remain a work in progress, Fasina expressed optimism about the future. “We hope and pray that by this time next year, their speech will be clearer and their body coordination better,” she added.

