Kogi Decries Disruption of Academic Activities at CUSTECH

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Government has described the violent protest staged at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, by some persons under the banner of the Association of People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) as baseless and uncalled for.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Fanwo bemoaned the protesters unlawfully locking the university’s main gate, disrupting academic activities, stressing that they attempted to create a false narrative of marginalization in employment opportunities at the institution.

“While we recognise and respect the rights of all citizens, including People Living with Disabilities, it is important to set the records straight. Contrary to their claims, several PWDs have been duly employed by the university in both academic and non-academic roles.

“For instance, Rofiat Ozohu Ohize has been serving as Technologist II in the Chemistry Department since May 20, 2024; Ahmed Rufai Omuya assumed duty on January 11, 2024, as an Assistant Executive Officer in the Registry Department; while Mustapha Obaje joined the institution on March 25, 2025, as an Assistant Lecturer in the Technology Education Department, among others.

“These appointments clearly demonstrate that CUSTECH continues to employ qualified persons living with disabilities based strictly on competence and merit.

“Employment into academic and administrative positions at CUSTECH, and indeed in all our educational institutions, is merit-driven. These are professions where standards cannot be compromised, as the quality of our workforce directly impacts the future of our students. Vacancies are publicly advertised, and applicants, including PWDs, are given equal opportunities to apply.

“Those who meet the required standards are employed. Importantly, application processes do not indicate disability status; they speak only to qualifications and competence. This clearly shows that the institution does not discriminate in any form.

“The Kogi State Government sympathises with the plight of persons living with disabilities but must emphasise that their claims of exclusion are baseless. Whenever vacancies are advertised, the proper course of action is for interested persons to apply, just as their colleagues did and those who qualified were duly offered employment. We cannot operate a quota system in a profession where excellence and merit must prevail.

“The protest, given its violent nature, the expensive recording gadgets on display by the protesters, and the heavy mobilisation of media coverage, suggests clear political undertones. As the build-up to 2027 intensifies, it is not surprising that some politicians may attempt to exploit vulnerable groups to create crises and destabilise institutions.

“We commend the management and students of CUSTECH for their maturity and restraint in the face of such provocation. Their decision not to retaliate prevented what could have escalated into needless chaos.”

The commissioner added that: “Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo was elected to serve all citizens, regardless of physical status, and he will continue to uphold fairness to all.

“The Kogi State Government therefore urges the police and other security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and take proactive steps to forestall a recurrence. While the government remains committed to inclusivity, we will not allow politically motivated disruptions to threaten the peace of our educational institutions.”