Kenyon Boosts Nigeria’s Oil Output with over 2m Barrels Recovered in 10 Years

Peter Uzoho





Kenyon International, an indigenous oil and gas service company, has highlighted its record of well intervention programmes in the last 10 years of entrance into the industry, revealing it has revived a number of dead wells in the Niger Delta, resulting in the recovery of over two million barrels of crude over the period.

Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, disclosed this at the company’s 10 years anniversary celebration in Lagos, where the firm also rolled out its ambitious vision for the future amid ongoing global discussions about energy transition.

The event graced by former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, alongside other government representatives, industry leaders, and academics, showcased the company’s significant contributions to the country’s oil and gas sector over the past decade.

The occasion spotlighted Kenyon’s influence and the importance of its call for Nigeria to chart its own course in unlocking energy access through reinvigorated brownfield development.

Ekpenyong reflected on the company’s journey from its founding in 2015 to becoming a trusted partner in Nigeria’s energy industry.

He underscored Kenyon’s pivotal role in the country’s resurgence in oil production, citing interventions in brownfield assets, deployment of modern home-grown and foreign technologies, and the ability to leverage divestment opportunities to restore production.

He stated, “Today, Nigeria produces over 1.5 million barrels of oil per day and that continues to grow. We are proud that Kenyon has been part of this progress. Our mission is to continue reviving idle and ‘dead’ wells, introduce flexible evacuation technologies, and ultimately help Nigeria surpass three million barrels per day.

“I believe that Nigeria’s hydrocarbons are the backbone of our industrial growth. Our vision at Kenyon is to harness these resources responsibly by investing in technologies that allow us to process them locally, reduce dependence on exports, and create real opportunities for our people. This is how we intend to build energy security today while preparing for the cleaner alternatives of tomorrow.”

Looking ahead, Ekpenyong emphasised that the company’s focus for the next decade will be innovation and collaboration, particularly in addressing production and evacuation challenges.

He spotlighted the company’s deployment of Interwell MSAS technology, which restored more than 7,000 barrels per day without production disruption, delivering over two million barrels to date.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council, Francis Nwaochei, commended Kenyon as a top supporter of SPE’s vision, particularly in advancing technology dissemination and youth development.

Nwaochei said, “Kenyon has truly distinguished itself, not just through technical excellence but through a genuine commitment to people and industry growth.

“Their support has helped us empower students, professionals, and the wider community, and I am confident that they will keep raising the bar for innovation and excellence in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.”

As part of its anniversary initiatives, Kenyon International awarded scholarships to outstanding university students, reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment and capacity building in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.