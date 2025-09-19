  • Friday, 19th September, 2025

Just in: Rivers People Await Fubara’s Return, Storm P’Harcourt International Airport

Breaking | 4 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Hundreds of indigenes and residents of Rivers State, early hours of today (Friday), stormed the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa, awaiting the arrival of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, two days after President Bola Tinubu lifted the state of emergency imposed on the state.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday, announced the revocation of the six-month Emergency Rule in the State.

In celebration, Rivers people stormed the Government House in Port Harcourt, to welcome him but were disappointed that he was not yet back in the state to resume work.

Meanwhile, at the Airport this morning, Fubara’s supporters were sighted performing cultural display as they await his return. At the VIP wing, THISDAY sighted Fubara’s supporters all awaiting his return.

It was also observed that non of the other parties in the struggle that led to the emergency rule were at the Airport. Most of his supporters who were his commissioners, Special Aides, disbanded local government chairmen, were at the airport to welcome him back to the State.

As at the time of filing this report, the governor has yet to arrive the airport.

