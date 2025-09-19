Eno Vows to End Electricity Supply Crisis in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has said that the electricity summit organised in the state was a major turning point in the state’s quest for energy security and unlimited access to power.

Declaring open the Akwa Ibom Electricity Summit 2025, the governor said the time has come to take a critical decision to make things work in the state’s power sector by asking the right questions and getting the right answers.

Eno said the summit must move beyond being another talk shop to producing a practical roadmap with timelines, clear responsibilities, and measurable outcomes.

“For decades, our people have lived with the paradox of great energy potentials but little to show for it. Electricity is not a luxury; it is a fundamental enabler of modern life. This summit should deliver a concrete action plan that ensures every home, every business, and every school in Akwa Ibom has reliable power,” he said.

Eno stated the importance of collaboration between the state and the federal government, recalling the recent MoU signed with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to expand access in underserved communities.

He said the Akwa Ibom state’s electricity reforms would be anchored on transparency, professionalism, and partnerships with the private sector, development partners, and local communities.

“Our vision is ambitious but achievable. We will not politicize electricity. We will build a State electricity market that stands the test of time and serves our people.”

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of the state and Chairperson of the Summit Organising Committee, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, had described the gathering as a historic moment, not only for Akwa Ibom State but for Nigeria as a whole.

She noted that with the passage of the Electricity Act 2023 and the State’s own Electricity Law 2025, Akwa Ibom had the foundation to chart its own electricity market.

“This summit is structured to align politics, policy, and investment with technical and financial reforms that will deliver real change.

In goodwill messages, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, represented by his Chief Technical Adviser, Hon. Adedoyin Olowoniyi, lauded Eno for taking a bold step toward energy reform.

“This summit is timely and significant. As Akwa Ibom is energised, industry will grow, productivity will rise, and the economy will expand,” he maintained.

Mr. Eyo Ekpo, Team Lead of Power Component UKNIAF, and representative of donor agencies including the UN Development Programmes, pledged support for the State’s electricity ambitions, emphasising that the journey to a state-led electricity market was critical for Nigeria’s development.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas who was represented by Hon. Victor Nwokolo, Chairman, House Committee on Power; representatives of the Governors of Enugu, Abia, Cross River, and Bayelsa States, all praised Akwa Ibom state for setting a precedent that would benefit other states.

‎Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Eket Senatorial District, who spoke for the National Assembly Caucus from the State, described the initiative as bold and impressive, promising their readiness to move for legislative backing to ensure that the reforms succeed.

‎The summit, themed: “Attaining Energy Security and Universal Access for Akwa Ibom State within the Framework of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry”, continued with technical sessions/discussions designed to produce actionable strategies for reliable power supply across the State.