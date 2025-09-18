Verve, Google Play Partner to Extend VerveLife 8.0 across Africa

Verve, Africa’s leading domestic payments card scheme and a subsidiary of Interswitch Group, has partnered Google Play to bring the eighth edition of VerveLife, which has progressively gained acclaim as Africa’s largest and most celebrated fitness event series.

The partnership from a lifestyle activation perspective further consolidates Verve’s evolving partnership with the Google Ecosystem.

Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, expressed her optimism about the extension of Verve’s relationship with Google Pay into the strategic partnership to raise the bar on Verve Life in its 8th edition.

“We are thoroughly thrilled to take VerveLife to new heights this year, building on the success of our previous editions. Our latest collaboration on the lifestyle front with Google Play points to unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that resonate deeply with fitness enthusiasts across Africa.

“This partnership not only enhances the quality of the events; it will also enrich the overall experience for our participants. With the value that Google brings on board, our Verve Life 8.0 participants should certainly look forward to exhilarating experiences, come November 1st, 2025, including exclusive complimentary merchandise and exciting rewards and incentives, courtesy Verve and Google Play. We are always excited to see our community come together annually, united by a shared passion for fitness and wellness,” Eromosele said.