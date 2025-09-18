Saudi Authorities Free 3 Nigerian Pilgrims Arrested for Alleged Drug Trafficking

•NDLEA commends Keyamo for swift intervention

Michael Olugbode and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims, who were detained in Jeddah since last month following their arrest for alleged drug trafficking.

The three Nigerians, who were freed from detention after four weeks in custody, were Mrs. Maryam Abdullahi; Mrs. Abdullahi Aminu; and Mr. Abdulhamid Saddieq.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Wednesday, commended Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his prompt and strategic intervention in the case of the three Nigerians said to have been wrongfully detained in Saudi Arabia over allegations of drug trafficking.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd.), had ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Their freedom came following weeks of relentless engagements by Marwa with the leadership of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Saudi Arabia, with the full support of President Bola Tinubu and the assistance of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and Keyamo, as well as National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

It was discovered that a syndicate operating at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, had tagged bags containing illicit drugs with the names of the three unsuspecting Nigerians, who travelled on an Ethiopian Airline flight ET940, which departed Kano on August 6, 2025 to Jeddah on lesser hajj. They were later arrested in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking.

Following complaints to the NDLEA boss by the families of the three victims over the detention of their family members in Saudi Arabia after the completion of their lesser hajj on allegation of trafficking in illicit substances, an investigation was launched to unravel what happened.

The probe led to the arrest of 55-year-old drug kingpin, Mohammed Abubakar, alias Bello Karama, and three other members of the syndicate, including the airline officials behind the shipment of the illicit substances for which the three innocent pilgrims were arrested and detained in Jeddah.

Charges had since been filed against Abubakar and other members of the syndicate: Celestina Yayock, Abdulbasit Sagagi, and Jazuli Kabir.

Armed with the outcome of the NDLEA investigation and charges filed against members of the syndicate, as well as other evidences to prove the innocence of the three Nigerian pilgrims, Marwa engaged with his Saudi counterparts at multiple levels and different locations, including Saudi Arabia, in compliance with Tinubu’s agenda that no Nigerian should suffer unjustly in a foreign land.

The spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said following series of engagements, one of the three Nigerians was released from custody last Sunday and the remaining two were freed on Monday.

Expressing happiness over the development, Marwa commended his counterpart at the Saudi GDNC for upholding the essence of the Memorandum of Understanding between NDLEA and GDNC on collaboration and partnership.

He stated, “The biggest support of our effort on this case came from President Tinubu who is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian gets their deserved respect and fair treatment wherever they are across the world.

“And that is what has come to play in this case, that no Nigerian is unjustly punished for crimes they know nothing about anywhere in the world.

“We equally appreciate the assistance provided by the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; and the Hon. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, as well as the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who were with us all the way on the matter.”

NDLEA also reaffirmed its resolve to dismantle criminal networks that exploited Nigeria’s aviation system for illicit trade, while assuring the Nigerian public that robust measures are being strengthened to prevent a recurrence.

It said the landmark resolution reflects the success of inter-agency collaboration, the vigilance of NDLEA, the decisive support of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and the unyielding commitment of the federal government to the protection of its citizens worldwide.