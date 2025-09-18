REA, InfraCorp, Solarge Float SPV to Accelerate Solar Manufacturing in Nigeria

•Agency targets 50% local content within first three years

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





To accelerate Nigeria’s energy transition and industrialisation agenda, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), and Solarge BV of Netherlands have formally announced the creation of Solarge Nigeria Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The SPV is expected to establish and operate a 1 gigawatt (GW) solar photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing facility in Nigeria. The agreement was signed at infraCorp office, Central Area, Abuja.

A statement from the REA yesterday said the co-ownership and strategic offtake agreement/collaboration, align with the federal government’s National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative (NPSSI) and the broader objectives of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF).

According to the REA, these aim to scale clean energy access across public institutions while building robust local content in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.

“This public-private partnership will leverage InfraCorp’s investment mobilisation capacity, REA’s policy leadership in rural electrification and public sector solarisation, and Solarge BV’s advanced technology and manufacturing expertise to localise high-quality solar PV production in Nigeria,” the REA stated.

Key project highlights include: A 1GW solar PV factory, which is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to be constructed in Nigeria, with a target of 50 per cent local content within the first three years.

Besides, it envisages technology transfer and jobs as the facility will support significant technology transfer, capacity building, and job creation, furthering Nigeria’s energy transition and industrial policy goals.

Under the agreement, REA has committed to procure at least 200MW of solar modules per year over five years from Solarge Nigeria Ltd for NPSSI, RHIDF, and other public electrification programmes.

In his address during the signing of the offtake agreement, Director General Budget office, Tanimu Yakubu mentioned that it will not only support Nigeria’s fiscal sustainability goals but also deepen the country’s industrial base.

“This partnership exemplifies the type of innovation and collaboration that the federal government seeks to promote under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund. It not only supports our fiscal sustainability goals but also deepens Nigeria’s industrial base and energy self-reliance,” he stated.

Speaking on the partnership, Abba Aliyu, Managing Director/CEO of REA stated that through the initiative, Nigeria was not only creating access to clean energy, but building the local capacity to manufacture.

“Through this joint venture, we are not only creating access to clean energy but building the local capacity to manufacture it. This initiative aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda and our mandate to electrify communities and institutions,” he stated.

Also, Managing Director/CEO of InfraCorp, Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, described the programme as a giant leap toward local manufacturing and energy sovereignty.

“Solarge Nigeria Limited represents a bold step toward local manufacturing and energy sovereignty. We’re proud to partner with REA and Solarge BV to build a resilient and sustainable energy future for Nigeria.”

In the same vein, CEO of Solarge BV, Joost Brinkman, expressed enthusiasm that the initiative will set a new benchmark for solar manufacturing in Africa.

“We are excited to bring our technology and experience to this landmark initiative. Solarge Nigeria Ltd will set a new benchmark for solar manufacturing in Africa — built by Nigerians, for Nigerians,” Brinkman said.

Solarge Nigeria Ltd will be governed by a board of directors representing all shareholders, including an independent non-executive director. A dedicated Project Management Office (PMO) and offtake coordination desk will ensure seamless execution, regulatory compliance, and alignment with public procurement frameworks.