Radda Warns Loggers, Charcoal Merchants against Deforestation

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has issued a stern warning to loggers and charcoal merchants against deforestation, in an effort to prevent the worsening of climate change in the state.

He gave the warning yesterday while flagging off a statewide tree-planting and landscaping project across 120 schools at Government Junior Secondary School, Koda, in the Charanchi Local Government Area of the state.

The tree planting, an initiative of Ahmad Uthman Purelife Foundation in partnership with ACRESAL Project Katsina, empowered schools with 200 trees and each pupil with N5,000 to nurture them to the maturity stage.

But Governor Radda, who spoke in Hausa language at the event, urged the loggers and charcoal merchants, as well as other people of the state,, to desist from indiscriminate felling of trees to tackle climate-related crises.

He explained that deforestation and other illegal forestry activities have led to devastating environmental consequences, including ecosystem collapse and biodiversity loss, which often result in climate change and economic challenges.

He stressed, however, that the tree-planting initiative would curb the prevailing climate challenges such as desertification, drought, and shrinking farmlands in the state.

Radda said: “I appeal to all the people of Katsina State, particularly those in rural areas, to desist from deforestation or indiscriminate cutting of trees because it has many consequences in our environment and economy.

“This laudable initiative by Ahmad Uthman Purelife Foundation is designed to restore the environment, improve forest cover, and create greener, healthier communities in our dear state.”

In his opening remarks, the Founder of Ahmad Uthman Purelife Foundation, Ahmad Uthman Muhammad, said the foundation has planted more than 30,000 trees in schools, hospitals,, and public spaces across the state.

He reiterated that under the ‘A Tree for Every Child Project’ component of the foundation, over 10,000 pupils have received a tree and N5,000 each to nurture them to the maturity stage.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Katsina Development Management Board (KTDMB), Mustapha Shehu, said the state government, through the board, has injected N25 million into the tree planting initiative for its sustainability.