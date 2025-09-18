Ndukwe Harps on Telecoms’ Growth, Revitalisation  

Former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ernest Ndukwe has said the growth and revitalisation of the telecoms industry under his watch was central to the achievement of the telecommunications sector between 2000 and 2010.

According to him, the achievement transformed the then crawling sector of less than five hundred thousand lines to tens of millions of GSM lines and has come to be known as Nigeria’s telecommunications revolution.

Ndukwe who spoke recently during an interview on local TV station, disclosed that on his assumption of office as the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC in 2000, he quickly audited the available manpower and came to the realisation that an empowered and highly skilled staff will be needed to help translate his transformative agenda to reality.

According to him, to achieve this, he ensured the enlargement of the lean workforce he met by carefully recruiting highly skilled personnel from both the private and public sectors.

He said he also obtained permission to introduce an enhanced salary structure outside of the normal civil service, which not only motivated the work force but also ensured talent retention.