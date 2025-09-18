80 Golfers for Nigeria Maritime Golf Challenge at Ikoyi Club

The Nigeria Maritime Golf Challenge (NMGC) is scheduled to take place today at the Ikoyi Club, Lagos to commemorate the World Maritime Day scheduled for September 25th.

Under the theme: “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity” will showcase Nigeria’s maritime industry through sport.

A total of 80 golfers have registered and confirmed their participation in the championship. The tournament will feature seven competitive categories: Longest Drive (All participants), Nearest Pin (Male and Female), Female Winners (Winner and 1st Runner-up), Veterans Category (Winner, Runner-up, and 2nd Runner-up), General Category Winner Net (Winner, 1st Runner-up, and 2nd Runner-up), Maritime Category Winner (Winner, 1st Runner-up, and 2nd Runner-up), and Overall Best Gross.

All winners will receive trophies, with cash prizes also expected to be awarded across the competitive categories. The tournament structure accommodates golfers of various skill levels and ensures broad participation from both maritime industry professionals and the wider golfing community.

The event will feature guest appearances from top executives and management of Nigeria’s leading maritime agencies, including representatives from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

The NMGC 2025 is supported by key industry partners and sponsors including: Nigerian Shippers Council, NTA, Avalon Intercontinental Ltd, Qubes Media, Asfa Group, Bricks Ltd, NIMASA, THISDAY Newspaper, Tven Communications, Aqua Dana Water, TVC Entertainment, Oceansands, and Rising Golfers.

The tournament represents a strategic initiative to project the Nigerian maritime industry onto both global and sporting stages as a key sector in the nation’s economic development. The event creates networking opportunities and strengthens professional relationships within the maritime community.