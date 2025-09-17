VFD Group Delivers on Its N20bn Commercial Paper with N4.24bn Series 4 Redemption

VFD Group Plc, a leading principal investment company, has announced the full redemption of its N4.24 billion Series 4 Commercial Paper, issued on December 19th, 2024.

This milestone, under the Group’s N20 billion Commercial Paper Programme registered in 2022, builds on its H1 2025 performance of N41.17 billion in gross earnings and a total asset base of N356.87 billion.

The management of VFD Group extends its gratitude to investors, shareholders and market partners for their continued trust, with the programme consistently recording oversubscriptions since inception.

“The market has been favourable for businesses that have leaned into it and are creating value for the Nigerian economy,” said the Group Managing Director/CEO of VFD Group, Mr. Nonso Okpala.

“Our redemption of this Series 4 issue validates that the market is serious about providing debt capital. The successful fulfillment of this obligation allows us to continue to create and unlock value for our shareholders and investors through our globalisation strategy.”

Also speaking, the Group’s Executive Director for Finance and Investor Relations, Mr. Folajimi Adeleye, said: “Timely redemption of this commercial paper is the outcome of disciplined liquidity management across the firm. The programme has allowed us to address immediate operational needs while preserving capital strength for long-term initiatives. Series 4 continues that trajectory, positioning us well as we execute our growth strategy.”

Since registering the N20 billion programme in 2022, VFD Group has completed multiple issuances and redemptions, sustaining momentum as a trusted market participant.

VFD Group is a principal investment firm with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors, including banking, non-banking financial services, market infrastructure, technology, real estate, hospitality, media, entertainment, and energy, maintaining a sector-agnostic approach.

The Group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and remains dedicated to creating and maximizing wealth for its investors through strategic principal investments.