Taiwan Seeks Inclusion in UN General Assembly, ICAO Meetings

As the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary—and with only five years remaining to realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)— the world body has been urged to fulfill its vision of “leaving no one behind” and becoming “better together” by including Taiwan.

Taiwan has also called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to include in its forthcoming conference.

Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, in a statement yesterday, argued that the country is a key player and an indispensable partner in the Indo-Pacific region, working toward global peace, stability, and prosperity.

According to Lin, Taiwan stands on the front line of the Indo-Pacific’s first island chain, defending democracy and freedom from authoritarian expansionism.

The minister noted that the world today faces mounting uncertainties and challenges—from prolonged conflicts and democratic backsliding to economic coercion and disinformation campaigns.

“In this fragile global environment, peace cannot be taken for granted. Democracies must unite to bolster resilience and safeguard our cherished values and way of life. Taiwan is a key player and an indispensable partner in the Indo-Pacific region, working toward global peace, stability, and prosperity. It stands on the front line of the Indo-Pacific’s first island chain, defending democracy and freedom from authoritarian expansionism. Taiwan also contributes significantly to stability and prosperity through its robust economy and semiconductor ecosystem.

“As the 21st-largest economy, Taiwan leads in artificial intelligence and semiconductors—producing over 60 percent of the world’s chips and 90 percent of its most advanced ones. This economic strength fuels global growth and makes Taiwan an indispensable partner for global development in various fields.

“Taiwan is determined to defend democratic values, both at home and abroad. President Lai Ching-te launched the Four Pillars of Peace action plan last year, which commits to raising Taiwan’s defence spending and boosting whole-of-society resilience. Taiwan does not seek conflict with China and will not provoke it. In fact, Taiwan is urging Beijing to resume dialogue on the basis of parity and dignity,” he said