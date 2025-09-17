Profit-taking in 23 Stocks Down Major Market Index by 0.08%

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market yesterday closed in the negative territory by 0.08 per cent, predominantly driven by sell pressures in 23 others.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All Share Index (NGX ASI) declined by 112.20 basis points or 0.08 per cent to close at 141,546.80 basis points. Sequentially, the NGX ASI Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +0.9per cent and +37.5per cent, respectively.

Also, market capitalisation declined by N71 billion to close at N 89.556 trillion.

On sectors, the NGX Insurance index (-0.6per cent), NGX Consumer Goods index (-0.4per cent) and NGX Banking index (-0.3per cent) declined, while the NGX Oil & Gas index (+0.1per cent) index advanced. The NGX Industrial Goods index remained unchanged.

However, investor sentiment, as measured by market breadth was negative as 23 stocks advanced, while 27 declined. Custodian Investment recorded the highest price gain of 9.94 per cent to close at N44.80, while Multiverse Mining & Exploration followed with a gain of 9.68 per cent to close at N13.60, per share.

Eunisell Interlinked and eTranzact International up by 9.45 per cent each to close at N27.80 and N17.95 respectively, while Union Dicon Salt rose by 8.42 per cent to close at N10.30, per share.

On the other hand, Austin Laz & Company led the losers’ chart by 6.27 per cent to close at N2.69, per share. Deap Capital Management & Trust followed with a decline of 5.56 per cent to close at N1.70, while FTN Cocoa processors declined by 4.84 per cent to close at N5.90, per share.

Regency Alliance Insurance depreciated by 4.40 per cent to close at N1.74, while Champion Breweries declined by 4.26 per cent to close at N15.30, per share.

The total volume traded declined by 25.25 per cent to 414.980 billion units, valued at N12.945 billion, and exchanged in 25,386 deals. Transactions in the shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) topped the activity chart with 32.890 million shares valued at N3.125 billion. Secure Electronic Technology followed with 32.486 million shares worth N26.369 million, while UBA traded 26.224 million shares valued at N1.245 billion.

Chams Holding Company traded 21.952 million shares valued at N74.887 million, while Regency Alliance Insurance sold 18.998 million shares worth N33.465 million.

On market outlook, Imperial Asset Managers Limited said, “we expect mixed trend to continue, highly dictated by bargain hunting acts ahead of Tier-1 H1 2025 earnings releases and interim dividend announcement. Meanwhile, tendency for profit taking act to continue equally look high.”