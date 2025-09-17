  • Wednesday, 17th September, 2025

Nigeria Records 871 Confirmed Cases of Lassa Fever, 162 Deaths

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said Nigeria has so far recorded a total  of 871 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever with 162 deaths.

In its latest situation report Lassa Fever published for Week 35 (25th – 31st August 2025), the Centre said  ⁠91 per cent of confirmed cases are from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi State.

The report also showed  that Case Fatality Ratio is 18.6 per cent higher than 17.1 per cent same period in 2024.

Key highlights of the report signed by the Direction-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, indicated that there were 10 new confirmed cases reported in Edo, Ondo and Bauchi and Taraba States (an Increase from 3 confirmed cases in Week 34).

According to NCDC, the predominant age group affected is 21- 30 years.

It said that no new healthcare worker was affected this week.

