NAPPS Urges FG to Subsidise Textbooks for Learners Nationwide

Funmi Ogundare

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has called on the Federal Government to revive bulk purchasing and subsidised distribution of textbooks to pupils across both public and private schools as a sustainable way of easing the rising cost of education for parents.

The National President of the association, Chief Yomi Otubela, stated that inflation, high printing costs, piracy and middlemen inflation have combined to push textbook prices beyond the reach of many families.

According to him, “Without urgent government intervention, the burden on parents and schools will continue to grow, while publishers risk collapse under mounting debts.”

Otubela explained that unlike public schools, where governments often purchase and distribute books in bulk, private schools receive no such support and must source directly from publishers.

He added that piracy has worsened the crisis, as authors and publishers are denied fair returns while court processes to address such cases drag on for years.

“Government should consider bulk purchasing from publishers and redistributing to both state and private school learners, either free of charge or at heavily subsidised rates,” he said.

“By doing so, parents will breathe easier, publishers will remain in business, schools will deliver better, and Nigeria will raise a better-educated generation to drive national development.”

While commending state policies promoting reusable textbooks in places like Ogun and Imo, he highlighted their limitations, especially for nursery and primary pupils who often write directly in their books, making reuse impractical.

Digital textbooks, though promising, he stated, were also flagged as costly alternatives, given the need for gadgets, internet safety tools and parental supervision.

The president further urged the government to revive paper mills to reduce over-reliance on imports, which have driven up production costs.

He reiterated that since education is a fundamental right, the least government can do, amid its inability to fully fund schools, is to support families with essential learning materials like textbooks.